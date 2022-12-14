Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin unavailable for Minnesota game, maybe longer
Detroit Red Wings Derek Lalonde, David Perron & Andrew Copp, Dec, 13, 2022 in Detroit.
Brady Skjei scored the only goal and Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves in the Carolina Hurricanes' 1-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings 1-0 Tuesday night in the 100th career meeting between the teams. Carolina improved to 5-0-1 on its current road swing, tying a record for most wins and setting a record for points on the road — passing Hartford’s 10-point trip from Jan. 30-Feb. 11, 1996. The Hurricanes are now 6-0-4 in their last 10 road games, two games shy of the team record 12-game road point streak from 2004.
Watch the Game Highlights from Detroit Red Wings vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 12/13/2022
Ville Husso stopped 26 of 27 shots, but the Detroit Red Wings were stopped on all 27 of theirs in a 1-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.
