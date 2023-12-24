Detroit Red Wings drop pre-Christmas finale, 3-2, to Devils in New Jersey

The Detroit Red Wings delivered one of their better performances of the season as they played one last game before the Christmas break.

One night after enduring a wild outing at home, they took on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with two new faces in Saturday's lineup. The Wings ended up losing, 3-2, but there were none of the egregious mistakes that have marred performances this month.

The Wings (16-14-4) did a good job limiting the Devils' chances, even after losing a defenseman and a forward to a collision in the second period.

Defenseman Simon Edvinsson, drafted at No. 6 in 2021, made his season debut, and goaltender Michael Hutchinson did too, both joining the Wings from the Grand Rapids Griffins. Hutchinson was called up to offset injuries, but Edvinsson was called up so the Wings could get a first-hand look at where his game is at. He was re-assigned to the Griffins post-game, since the Wings are off for three days anyways.

Saturday was another productive performance from Patrick Kane. He scored 4:22 into the game, making it look easy as he was off to the right side of the net, in perfect position to deposit Alex DeBrincat's pass behind Vitek Vanecek. That was Kane's fifth goal and 10th point in 10 games.

TImo Meier answered for the Devils at 11:43, beating Michael Hutchinson with a wrist shot. Hutchinson got the start after James Reimer struggled in Friday's shootout victory over the Philadelphia Flyers; teams generally use different goalies in back-to-back situations, but coach Derek Lalonde had left open the possibility of using Reimer both nights because the veteran Hutchinson hasn't played in the NHL this season. Ville Husso and Alex Lyon are both sidelined by injuries. Defenseman Olli Määttä also was unavailable because of injury. Justin Holl was scratched to make room for Edvinsson.

Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere put the Wings up 2-1 midway through the second period when he ripped a shot from the right circle and the puck bounced to him, sending the puck over Vanecek's left shoulder. That was Gostisbehere's 25th point of the season.

Both Wings athletic therapists had to come on to the ice late in the second period when Christian Fischer and Jeff Petry accidentally crashed into one another, banging heads at speed and immediately dropping to the ice in visible pain. There was 5:34 left when they left the game.

Hutchinson had an especially strong second period, making seven saves against the NHL's top power play (31.3% coming into the game) as the Devils rolled through three straight man advantages.

The Devils pulled even early in the third period when Michael Rasmussen was unable to corral a bouncy puck and Meier grabbed it and scored his second of the game. Tyler Toffoli scored on a tip with 7:15 to play. There was two minutes left when the Wings pulled Hutchinson for an extra attacker, but Detroit couldn't get the equalizer in Newark.

