Detroit Red Wings draft pick Pasquale Zito upbeat after tough year

Associated Press

Over the course of two hours on Sunday, they kept piling up, chipping away at the aura USA Gymnastics has built over the past decade. It still might happen at the Tokyo Olympics. While reigning Olympic champion Simone Biles topped the all-around and teammate Sunisa Lee came in second, the Americans found themselves looking up at another name on the scoreboard in the team standings for the first time since the 2010 world championships.