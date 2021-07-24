Detroit Red Wings draft pick Pasquale Zito upbeat after tough year
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Detroit Red Wings draft pick Pasquale Zito. July 24, 2021.
Detroit Red Wings draft pick Pasquale Zito. July 24, 2021.
The Detroit Red Wings continue to build their prospects crop in Day 2 of the 2021 NHL draft.
Follow live updates from the 2021 NHL draft, Steve Yzerman's third as GM of the Detroit Red Wings.
Dougie Hamilton will became an unrestricted free agent if the Hurricanes don’t sign the star defenseman by Wednesday, but what’s his market value?
The Detroit Red Wings like Simon Edvinsson because he's a skilled, smooth skater who projects to be a top-pair defenseman
The Montreal Canadiens made the most confusing draft pick of the night, and it had nothing to do with the player's on-ice ability.
Maryland Athletics' official Twitter account put out a gem on Friday.
Anna Kiesenhofer, a mathematics researcher, posted one of the most dominant wins of the Olympics.
This would be an excellent addition to the Big Ten!
Looking at all of the winners and losers from the NHL draft weekend, including all of the roster transactions around the league.
The big stories out of Tokyo on Day 1 of the Olympics included a 12-year-old Olympian, a big women's soccer win and the end of a gymnastics legend's Olympic career.
Rachael Ostovich avenges loss to Paige VanZant, outpoints her in a five-round war at BKFC 19.
Over the course of two hours on Sunday, they kept piling up, chipping away at the aura USA Gymnastics has built over the past decade. It still might happen at the Tokyo Olympics. While reigning Olympic champion Simone Biles topped the all-around and teammate Sunisa Lee came in second, the Americans found themselves looking up at another name on the scoreboard in the team standings for the first time since the 2010 world championships.
Tokyo 2020 started with the opening ceremony on Friday, with countries from across the world showing off some impressive fashion.
The United States beat Japan 25-4 to claim the largest win in Olympics history on Friday. That record and two others lasted for just a few hours before Spain smashed them.
Phil Mickelson has offered help a fellow PGA Tour winner who says he is an alcoholic whose pleas for assistance have been ignored by officials at Sawgrass HQ and that life on golf’s biggest circuit is “absolutely awful”. Grayson Murray, the 27-year-old who won in Kentucky in 2017 and who finished third in another event earlier this year, posted his extraordinary missive on social media late on Friday evening after withdrawing from the 3M Open. After revealing that he is ‘on probation’ with the T
If you could add two of these schools to the Big Ten, who would you pick?
Hend Zaza is a 12-year-old from Syria. Saturday, she competed at the Olympics in Tokyo.
The Japanese swimmer was the runaway favorite.
Golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm have withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19. DeChambeau was due to represent his country in the event starting on Thursday at Kasumigaseki Country Club, but received news of his positive test before he departed for Japan. The 2020 US Open champion is the latest athlete to have their Olympics plans ruined by coronavirus. DeChambeau will be replaced by Patrick Reed, who will line up alongside Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and X
The Lakers could sacrifice role players in order to maximize flexibility to sign-and-trade for a guard who can improve their offense.