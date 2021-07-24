Detroit Red Wings draft pick Red Savage eyes family path to NHL
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Detroit Red Wings 2021 NHL draft pick Redmond "Red" Savage. July 24, 2021.
Detroit Red Wings 2021 NHL draft pick Redmond "Red" Savage. July 24, 2021.
The Detroit Red Wings selected three defensemen, four forwards and a goaltender with their eight picks in the 2021 NHL draft.
Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general’s office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least 20 former employees of B&B Hospitality and their Manhattan restaurants Babbo, Lupa and the now-closed Del Posto, all of which Batali co-owned with Joseph Bastianich until March 2019, Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday.
In the third round of the 2021 NHL draft, the Flyers selected goalie Aleksei Kolosov with the 78th overall pick. By Jordan Hall
Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman and Harold Washington, Jr, announcing the team's first pick in the 2021 NHL draft.
Kimia Alizadeh, a Rio Games bronze medalist who later defected from Iran, beat an Iranian opponent and a two-time Olympic gold medalist to advance to the Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals in the 57-kilogram taekwondo division Sunday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Alizadeh, who is representing the Refugee Olympic Team after defecting to Germany last year, quickly overcame Iran's Nahid Kiyani 18-9 before beating Great
Detroit Red Wings director of amateur scouting Kris Draper talks 2021 NHL draft. July 23, 2021.
The Detroit Red Wings continue to build their prospects crop in Day 2 of the 2021 NHL draft.
The Detroit Red Wings passed on offense with No. 6 overall pick and opted for Simon Edvinsson, a defenseman with offensive upside in the NHL draft.
Detroit Red Wings draft pick Oscar Plandowski. July 24, 2021.
The Detroit Red Wings selected another big defenseman in Shai Buium early in the second round of the 2021 NHL draft
The Flyers traded Jakub Voracek to the Blue Jackets on Saturday. By Jordan Hall
Looking at all of the winners and losers from the NHL draft weekend, including all of the roster transactions around the league.
Twitter users went to bat for the Cleveland Guardians over the Texas Republican's post.
Maryland Athletics' official Twitter account put out a gem on Friday.
Bills receiver Cole Beasley, the NFL player who has become the most vocal when it comes to anti-vaccination concerns and conspiracy theories, was at it again today on Twitter. At one point, he essentially dared the Bills to cut him. In response to a tweet suggesting that the Bills would be wise to dump Beasley, [more]
This would be an excellent addition to the Big Ten!
The big stories out of Tokyo on Day 1 of the Olympics included a 12-year-old Olympian, a big women's soccer win and the end of a gymnastics legend's Olympic career.
The United States beat Japan 25-4 to claim the largest win in Olympics history on Friday. That record and two others lasted for just a few hours before Spain smashed them.
A Jack Eichel trade looms, but the Sabres have been very busy.
Rachael Ostovich avenges loss to Paige VanZant, outpoints her in a five-round war at BKFC 19.