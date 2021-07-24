Detroit Red Wings draft pick Shai Buium had to convince his mom to let him play hockey
Detroit Red Wings 2021 NHL draft pick Shai Buium. July 24, 2021.
The Detroit Red Wings continue to build their prospects crop in Day 2 of the 2021 NHL draft.
Follow live updates from the 2021 NHL draft, Steve Yzerman's third as GM of the Detroit Red Wings.
A running tally of the top 32 picks of the 2021 NHL Draft.
A familiar bearded face is going back to Columbus, with the Blue Jackets' longest tenured player heading to Philadelphia. The Flyers sent Jakub Voracek to the Blue Jackets for Atkinson on Saturday, the first major trade on the second day of the NHL draft. Voracek, who turns 32 in August, returns to the team that drafted him in 2007 after a much-needed split with the Flyers, with whom he spent the past 10 seasons and put up 604 points in 727 regular-season games.
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman on 1st round of 2021 NHL draft. July 23, 2021.
Owen Power was taken No. 1 overall by the Buffalo Sabres after a flurry of major trades during the afternoon.
The Detroit Red Wings like Simon Edvinsson because he's a skilled, smooth skater who projects to be a top-pair defenseman
Playmaker Brandt Clarke, drafted eighth overall by the Kings, competed against pros in Slovakia. The Ducks chose center Mason McTavish third overall.
The Sabres will now have two picks in the first round after finding someone to take polarizing blueliner Rasmus Ristolainen off their hands.
The Detroit Red Wings got an elite prospect by drafting Sebastian Cossa at No. 15, but the cost was high to trade up after just trading for a goalie.
The Seattle Kraken didn't swing a single trade after having 30 teams over the barrel for the last week.
