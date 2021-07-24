Detroit Red Wings draft pick Shai Buium had to convince his mom to let him play hockey

Associated Press

A familiar bearded face is going back to Columbus, with the Blue Jackets' longest tenured player heading to Philadelphia. The Flyers sent Jakub Voracek to the Blue Jackets for Atkinson on Saturday, the first major trade on the second day of the NHL draft. Voracek, who turns 32 in August, returns to the team that drafted him in 2007 after a much-needed split with the Flyers, with whom he spent the past 10 seasons and put up 604 points in 727 regular-season games.