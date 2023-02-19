Detroit Red Wings disappointed in loss to Kraken, say they need to do this

The race for the two wild-card spots in the NHL's Eastern Conference is heating up.
In front of the largest crowd to ever watch an Ohio State hockey game, the Buckeyes beat Michigan 4-2 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Fight fans will be hoping it is a case of third time lucky when Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally meet this month.
Tom Brady couldn't resist reacting to a viral video of Patrick Mahomes from the Chiefs' recent Super Bowl parade with their fans. Both quarterbacks know how to have a good time at championship parades, that's for sure.
U.S women's team coach Vlatko Andonovski has expressed surprise at World Cup defender Crystal Dunn's comments that she is unhappy at being asked to play the left-back role."As a left-back, she's world-class and probably one of the best left-backs in the world.
The ex-NFL pass rusher got knocked flat by a massive underdog.
World number three Jon Rahm fired a bogey-free six-under par 65 on Saturday to grab a three-shot lead at Riviera, where Tiger Woods thrilled fans with a four-under par 67.Homa, who started the day with a one-shot lead, kept the pressure on.
After a seemingly-fake video of DK Metcalf jumping went viral, the Seattle Seahawks WR threw down some dunks in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
UCLA dominated Cal on Saturday, but its lack of quality wins compared to Arizona might force the Bruins to start their NCAA tournament trek in the East Regional.
Future Super Bowl planning can begin now. The NFL has announced where the Super Bowl will be played for the next two seasons.
Retired NFL star starred in Super Bowl ad for FanDuel during big game
A previous Chiefs offensive coordinator could be in line to re-take his old spot.
All the details for the season-opening Cup race.
The newest member of the Sixers was the first G League player to compete in the Dunk Contest.
The Eagles' "Tush Push" made the team almost unstoppable in short-yardage situations this past season.
On Friday night, sophomore track runner BreeAna Bates set a school record in the 60-meter dash with a blazing 7.36 seconds. Bates' record broke the old school record, set by Cindy Sember, by just 0.01 seconds.
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard won the 2023 NBA 3-Point Contest against the Indiana Pacers duo of Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield.
Chicago Cubs fans are going to have to get used to seeing catcher Willson Contreras in a St. Louis Cardinals uniform this season, and hes shedding new light on his divorce from the North Siders.
Ben Simmons is averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game for the Nets, shooting 56.6 percent from the field.
Some of the best champions in NASCAR history never rose the prestigious Daytona 500 trophy. Who's going to rise to the occasion at the greatest spectacle in racing this year?