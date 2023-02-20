Detroit Red Wings disappointed in loss to Kraken, say they need to do this
Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin, Andrew Copp and Derek Lalonde speak after a 4-2 loss February 18, 2023 in Seattle.
Dylan Larkin is setting himself up for a sweet payday this offseason after registering eight points in four games this week.
"The mindset of our teams and players these days… is that they should be optimizing performance for the playoffs."
The Detroit Red Wings visit the Seattle Kraken at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Climate Pledge Arena. Bally Sports Detroit will broadcast it.
Dylan Larkin scored late to extend his point streak to 7 games, but the Detroit Red Wings didn't have much else on offense in a 4-2 loss to Seattle.
