Detroit Red Wings: "We didn’t play that bad" at Colorado
Detroit Red Wings Dylan Larkin, Andrew Copp and Derek Lalonde, January 16, 2023 in Denver.
Detroit Red Wings Dylan Larkin, Andrew Copp and Derek Lalonde, January 16, 2023 in Denver.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy wasn't afraid to tell it like it is after the Chargers' devastating playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday.
Joey Bosa's first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty looked extremely familiar to New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Matt Canada wasn't great in 2022 but he might have been good enough late to save his job.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
The Giants won, letting officials off the hook for this egregious call.
Football is a humbling sport. 49ers tight end George Kittle told NBC Sports' Peter King how Brock Purdy's college struggles helped the rookie quarterback develop.
John Harbaugh got snarky with NBC Sports' Melissa Stark during an in-game sideline interview.
One bettor with deep pockets expects a low-scoring game on Monday night.
The Vikings continue to be the weirdest team in the history of the NFL
Facing fourth-and-long with the season on the line, Kirk Cousins barely threw the ball past the line of scrimmage, earning the ire of Twitter.
Sean McDermott and the Bills were puzzled why officials think it was worth a replay review.
At halftime, the Seattle Seahawks were confident they would be sending the 49ers home with a loss.
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.
Michaels is not happy that fans from the internet called his Jags-Chargers broadcast 'low energy.'
What will Matt Patricia be up to in 2023?
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was responsible for at least 90 yards of offense in the 49ers' playoff victory without even touching the ball.
Rafael Nadal's victory march in the first round of the Australian Open was briefly held up on Monday when a ball boy took his racquet."The ball boy took my racquet!"
Brock Purdy's historic performance in the NFC Wild Card Game was reflected by the latest PFF grades.
Rafael Nadal launched his Australian Open title defence with a four-set victory over Britain's Jack Draper on Monday as home hope Nick Kyrgios quit through injury without hitting a ball.Nadal was on court when Australia's talented but temperamental Kyrgios called a hastily arranged press conference and announced that he was out of the tournament with a knee injury.