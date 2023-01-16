Detroit Red Wings: "We didn’t play that bad" at Colorado
Detroit Red Wings Dylan Larkin, Andrew Copp and Derek Lalonde, January 16, 2023 in Denver.
The 19-year-old has three caps for Colombia.
The Detroit Red Wings seemingly are done with goalie Alex Nedeljkovic after placing him on waivers Sunday afternoon.
The company has been ravaged by the bear market, but it's setting the stage for a remarkable recovery.
Michigan guards Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter, members of the only offensive line to win back-to-back Joe Moore awards are back for the 2023 season.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
The Bengals authored a 14-point swing by punching the ball away from Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and returning it 98 yards for a touchdown. Along the way, linebacker Markus Bailey got away with shoving Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in the back. Andrews, trying his damnedest to duplicate the exploits of DK Metcalf chasing down [more]
Former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy wasn't afraid to tell it like it is after the Chargers' devastating playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
Michaels is not happy that fans from the internet called his Jags-Chargers broadcast 'low energy.'
Joey Bosa's first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty looked extremely familiar to New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Joey Bosa was not happy with the officials.
Football is a humbling sport. 49ers tight end George Kittle told NBC Sports' Peter King how Brock Purdy's college struggles helped the rookie quarterback develop.
The Giants won, letting officials off the hook for this egregious call.
Rafael Nadal launched his Australian Open title defence with a four-set victory over Britain's Jack Draper on Monday as home hope Nick Kyrgios quit through injury without hitting a ball.Nadal was on court when Australia's talented but temperamental Kyrgios called a hastily arranged press conference and announced that he was out of the tournament with a knee injury.
One bettor with deep pockets expects a low-scoring game on Monday night.
Rafael Nadal's victory march in the first round of the Australian Open was briefly held up on Monday when a ball boy took his racquet."The ball boy took my racquet!"
Matt Canada wasn't great in 2022 but he might have been good enough late to save his job.
The Vikings continue to be the weirdest team in the history of the NFL
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor plans to continue the tradition he started last year: celebrating a Bengals win by gifting a game ball to a bar.
Facing fourth-and-long with the season on the line, Kirk Cousins barely threw the ball past the line of scrimmage, earning the ire of Twitter.