Detroit Red Wings say 'we deserved this' after OT rally at Rangers
Detroit Red Wings Alex Nedeljkovic, Dominik Kubalik, David Perron and Derek Lalonde, Nov. 6, 2022 in New York.
Detroit Red Wings Alex Nedeljkovic, Dominik Kubalik, David Perron and Derek Lalonde, Nov. 6, 2022 in New York.
'Heaven on feet': Don't miss this early Black Friday sale.
It may still seem strange that No. 7 Duke will play a men’s basketball game and Coach K will not be on the sideline coaching. But get used to it. The Jon Scheyer era of Duke basketball begins tonight at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Michigan Wolverines (0-0) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-0): 6:30 p.m.; Crisler Center; Big Ten Network; WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050).
Josh Landon and Amy Andrews show vintage merchandise available at Red Wings Anniversary Celebration on Nov. 5, 2022.
Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal 2:43 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday.
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon spent the last week delivering their closing messages.
You can plan to shop at your local Aldi store to save big on Thanksgiving ingredients. The affordable retailer is doing a Thanksgiving Price Rewind and will sell holiday favorites at 2019 prices, despite inflation. Doing your shopping at Aldi could result in significant savings.
The musical celebration honored a trailblazer and someone who drops antigay slurs with regularity.
The Baseball Writers Association of America announced the finalists for the 2022 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year awards.
Yankees GM Brian Cashman spoke with reporters at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas on Tuesday night to discuss the organization's plans to improve the roster, the team budget, and his own contract.
He's got 2 batting titles in Japan and wants to play in the U.S. Could Masataka Yoshida unite with his idol who happens to play for the Phillies?
With MLB switching to a balanced schedule, the American League East could be even more formidable in 2023.
There was a particular meaning behind Andy Reid’s interaction with Travis Kelce. This is it.
Mets GM Billy Eppler met with the media at the GM Meetings on Tuesday night to discuss the team's discussions with Brandon Nimmo, some of the club option decisions, and their willingness to trade top prospects this offseason.
The Cubs' announced David Ross' 2023 coaching staff with some new faces joining the group.
There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters of the teams have changed head coaches at least once in the past five years. Here's a look at some coaches who figure to be on the hot seat if things don't turn around in the second half of the season and some assistants who could be in line for head coaching jobs.
The Reds declined Mike Minor's mutual option for the 2023 season and paid a $500,000 buyout to send Minor into free agency.
Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena has entered the debate about the mysterious drink that his team prepared for him during last week’s Paris Masters, insisting: “Not everything you see is controversial. It could be private. Is that allowed?”
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, adopting the image of Las Vegas stagecraft, spoke about the team's goal to re-sign slugger Aaron Judge. “Optimally, if you could wave a magic wand, we would secure Aaron Judge and retain him and have him signed and happy in the fold as soon as possible,” Cashman said. On the eve of opening day, he turned down the Yankees' offer of a contract that would have paid $213.5 million from 2023-29.
An attorney for a Michigan State football player for his involvement in the tunnel postgame melee said the incident was started by a Wolverine.