Detroit Red Wings describe finish in Tampa Bay: "Pretty hectic" and "fun"
Detroit Red Wings Ville Husso, Michael Rasmussen and Derek Lalonde, Dec. 6, 2022 in Tampa, Fla.
Detroit Red Wings Ville Husso, Michael Rasmussen and Derek Lalonde, Dec. 6, 2022 in Tampa, Fla.
The Detroit Red Wings got 42 saves from Ville Husso and held on for a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Florida for Derek Lalonde.
Watch the Game Highlights from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings, 12/06/2022
Eight players were ejected in total after George Washington’s Essence Brown and TCU’s Bella Cravens got into it on Monday night.
The fallout from the highly-criticized Las Vegas Invitational, which included IU, continues.
Kyrie Irving has a message for his supporters.
As Aaron Judge lingers over his free-agent decision, his wife Sam reminded him of a prediction he made as a senior at Linden High School.
16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico have been selected to host the 2026 World Cup.
The Lakers lost Anthony Davis to flu-like symptoms and just didn't have enough firepower to deal with the ascendant Cavaliers.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might not be heading to injured reserve, after all.
Safe to say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Broncos and their fans.
Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha purchased a larger estate in Atherton, California, months before selling their $31.2 million dollar home in the same town.
These players could help you make the fantasy playoffs or be difference-makers in the postseason.
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) Jay Wright settled in a booth at the restaurant across the street from the basketball gym he called home for two decades and the cheerful waitress quizzed him at lunch if he had dined here before. ''I worked at the university for a long time,'' Wright said, with just a tinge of modesty. Could it be, Jay Wright, the Hall of Fame coach who built Villanova from sleepy Big East school into a national power and won two national championships before he shocked the sport in April and retired at 60 after one last Final Four, forgotten already?
A night after agreeing to a huge deal with Trea Turner, the Phillies filled a big hole in their starting rotation by reaching a four-year agreement with Taijuan Walker. By Corey Seidman
Udoka and Long remain committed to co-parenting their son Kez, per the report.
Andrew Luck finally broke the silence on his retirement.
On Monday morning, the Yankees felt cautiously optimistic about their chances to sign Aaron Judge. By the afternoon, a surprising twist had caught them off guard.
Manager Fernando Santos left his captain on the bench for Portugal’s last-16 thrashing of Switzerland, and Ronaldo’s role at this World Cup is now uncertain
Stars collided in Tampa Bay on Monday night when Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady met free-agent slugger Aaron Judge before Monday's night's Bucs-Saints matchup.
Cole Kuiper saw a report on Twitter: Aaron Judge was nearing a deal with the San Francisco Giants. Cole called his father, Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper, to share the good news. Then the report was scrubbed, and Cole had to get back to his vacationing dad.