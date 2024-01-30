Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde's break plans? All the fun of being minor-hockey dad

While many Detroit Red Wings players have plans to travel south during the extended break that begins Thursday, their head coach has other plans.

"I will be chasing two boys around minor hockey and my daughter around with soccer," Lalonde said Tuesday. "I’ll do the true minor-hockey dad — I’ll get on the ice a couple times, I’ll hang out at the hotel lobby, have beers and complain about the coach. That’s the way you do it in minor hockey."

Lalonde laughed as he said it; of course he is, ultimately, "looking forward to spending some time with the kids," he said.

But it is easy to be in good humor given the Wings (26-18-5) have won 10 of their last 14 games.

"Minor hockey parents are crazy," Lalonde sid. "That’s just the reality of it. But we have some fun with it.

"That’s the go-to, right? You flirt with pretty mamas in the lobby, and you complain about the coach. That’s been minor hockey for a hundred years. Hot chocolate. There’s always the group of dads that do the parking lot beers - I’ve never been that dad, but it’s always available."

Daniel Sprong, Patrick Kane and Lucas Raymond said they're part of a group of teammates headed to Cabo, Mexico, while Olli Määttä is headed to Florida.

