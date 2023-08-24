New Detroit Red Wings defenseman Justin Holl: "I can help us win games"

Justin Holl has played nearly 300 NHL games, but as he joins the Detroit Red Wings, his mindset is that of a newcomer.

"I think I always have stuff to prove," Holl said after inking a three-year, $10.2 million deal that carries a $3.4 million annual average value. The July free-agent signing plugged the hole created when general manager Steve Yzerman traded right-shot defenseman Filip Hronek at last March's deadline. Further depth at right-side defense was added with the August acquisition of veteran Jeff Petry.

"The reality of the situation is it’s a very competitive league, and you need to be at your best at all times in order to be valuable," Holl said. "There’s always an internal expectation of myself and I’m always looking to be the best player I can be."

Holl, 31, has four full NHL seasons and two partial ones — acc ounting for 11 goals, 71 assists and a plus-58 rating in 285 games —on his résumé, all with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had a career-high 23 points in 2021-22, and reached a career-high with 81 games last season, though he was also a healthy scratch for three playoff games this past spring.

"You’re definitely under the microscope in Toronto,” Holl said. “When you talk to guys around the league, that’s the hardest place to play. I loved my time in Toronto. I thought it was terrific. But I do think it prepares you in certain ways to have thick skin. You can’t worry about the noise, regardless."

The free-agent additions of Holl and Shayne Gostisbehere, and the trade for Petry, bring the Wings to seven defensemen on the roster, which also features Moritz Seider, Ben Chiarot, Jake Walman and Olli Määttä. The Wings could dress all seven, but coach Derek Lalonde used the standard 12 forwards/six defensemen format more often last season. That should create a competitive atmosphere when training camp begins next month.

"I think I can bring a two-way game," Holl said. "I’ve been used more defensively in years past. I think that’s probably where most of my value lies, but I think I can do things on both sides of the ice. Penalty kill is one of the things I’ve been relied upon in the past as well. So I think there’s a couple different areas of the ice I can make an impact on.

"I can bring a two-way game and bring a steady presence on the back end and help us win games."

Holl (6 feet 3, 197 pounds) is well familiar with the Wings from having played in the same division. The Leafs carried expectations of winning the Stanley Cup, whereas the Wings are trying to advance to the playoffs after missing for seven straight years. It's a challenge Holl welcomes in his new surroundings.

"One of the things that appealed for me was what their roster looks like," he said. "I know in terms of playing against them last year, there’s a lot of good pieces and there’s a lot of promise in this group. That was big for me in terms of being on a contender, and I think we have a chance to do something special."

