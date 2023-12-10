Detroit Red Wings' David Perron faces minimum 5-game suspension for reckless crosscheck

The Detroit Red Wings will be without top-six forward David Perron for a minimum of five games.

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Sunday near noon that Perron "has been offered an in-person hearing for cross-checking Ottawa’s Artem Zub. Date and time TBD." In-person means Perron will get at least five games.

The incident unfolded at 13:50 of the first period in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators. In what Ben Chiarot described as "scary for everybody in the rink," Dylan Larkin was motionless on the ice after getting punched in the back of the head by Mathieu Joseph and almost simultaneously being crosschecked by Parker Kelly.

Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings is helped off the ice by teammates after being injured in the first period while playing the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 9, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan.

At the same time, Perron went after Zub, delivering a reckless crosscheck that sent Zub to the ice; he played on, logging 22:31 minutes of ice time. Officials called a five-minute major for crosschecking, which enabled them to review the incident, and ultimately doled out a match penalty on Perron, while Joseph and Kelly each received minor penalties for roughing.

After the game, Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that, "the refs probably did the right thing in taking the 5-minute call in order to be able to review it and communicate extremely well. They probably did a really good job with that situation, all considering."

The Wings (14-8-4) did not practice Sunday. They head into a busy week that begins with a back-to-back, Monday at the Dallas Stars and Tuesday at the St. Louis Blues, and continues with a game Thursday (Carolina Hurricanes) and then back on the road Saturday at the Philadelphia Flyers.

