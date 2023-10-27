Detroit Red Wings' David Perron, who played in Maine: 'Devastating' to read of shootings

Having spent a year playing in Lewiston, Maine, the tragedy that unfolded there this week shook Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron.

He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a message Thursday afternoon: "Prayers to the people of Lewiston, ME! This place is dear to my heart and I am heartbroken to hear whats going on there right now!🙏"

Perron, in his second year with the Wings, elaborated after the Wings' game against the Winnipeg Jets at Little Caesars Arena.

Red Wings left wing David Perron on the ice during the first period on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena.

Eighteen people were murdered in Lewiston with another 13 injured on Wednesday with alleged gunman Robert Card still on the loose as of Thursday night.

"it was tough to read obviously as it started happening last night," Perron said. He played for the Lewiston Maineiacs in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 2006-07.

"I sent a bunch of texts to people that I know in the area," Perron said. "I had a great year playing there. My heart goes out to these people. I think some people related to the team were involved in it."

Perron indicated the son of the family with which he billeted, "was on the same street that it happened, obviously he's a guy that I love a lot.

"For the most part, the people I talked to have been safe, but it's just devastating to read the whole thing happening."

