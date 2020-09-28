Detroit Red Wings could go with Austrian draft pick who idolized Pavel Datsyuk

When he was younger, Marco Rossi’s favorite player was Pavel Datsyuk. Anyone who could dangle the puck like that was right up Rossi’s alley.

While other children knew they might be rewarded with a trip to a favorite restaurant if they did as their parents wanted and scored a goal, Rossi’s father, Michael, urged his son to keep his head up and focus on making good plays.

That’s the skill set propelling Rossi to be regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2020 draft, and a leading candidate for Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman to consider at the fourth overall pick.

Top 2020 NHL draft prospect Marco Rossi

Rossi interviewed with the Wings virtually after the pandemic wiped out June’s combine.

“It was really good with Detroit,” he said during a Zoom call this week. “No fun questions, but I talked with them three times.”

Other leading candidates for Yzerman at No. 4 include forwards Cole Perfetti, Alexander Holtz, Jack Quinn and Lucas Raymond, and defensemen Jamie Drysdale and Jake Sanderson. Alexis Lafreniere, Tim Stützle and Quinton Byfield are projected to be the first three draft picks.

Rossi has been back in Austria since spring, occasionally posting videos of his workouts. He’s regarded as a tremendous skater, but players of his caliber get to where they are because they never stop pushing themselves. As he prepared an offseason program, he knew his primary objective.

“My main goal was to get faster, get more explosiveness,” Rossi said. “I started to do that right away when I came back from Canada in mid-March. We did a really good job. We’ve been working on it 6-7 months now, and it’s going really good. We can see big improvements. I’ve never felt so good on the ice. It got so much better with my body.”

To have six months in a weight room, uninterrupted by games, is unheard of for hockey players. It has allowed Rossi, listed as 5-foot-9 and 183 pounds, to gain muscle. He knows he’s on the smaller side, but similarly sized forward Brayden Point — at 5-10 and 166 pounds — has been putting on a show for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup playoffs. After Datsyuk left the Wings in 2016, Point emerged as Rossi’s new role model.

“He’s so smart,” Rossi said. “He’s the same size as me and the way he’s skating around other players is so crazy. He’s not afraid. He’s a really good playmaker and a really good shooter.”

The Wings could use a player who brings both those facets. Though they have a potential second-line center in Joe Veleno, Rossi brings another level of hockey IQ, the kind of deft passing that could make him an ideal center for Filip Zadina. Rossi is a strong-willed player who plays aggressively in all three zones, a budding star with game-breaking ability. He’s been a cunning player since shortly after he learned to skate.

“When I started playing hockey, my dad told me to always have my head up, try to be a good playmaker, try to make good passes,” Rossi said. “That was a difference from other parents, because I would say when you are really young, parents always say, try to score, and then we go to a restaurant. My dad just told me to always have your head up.”

His smart play caught the attention of fellow Austrian (and former Red Wing) Thomas Vanek, the fifth overall pick in 2003 and a prolific scorer early in his career. The two have become friends, with Rossi sometimes reaching out to Vanek for advice.

The biggest source of strength, though, is Rossi’s dad. Michael Rossi played hockey himself, as a defenseman, for 20 years in Austria. When it became apparent during his early teenage years that Marco was a special talent, Michael did whatever it took to nurture that.

