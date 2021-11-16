Detroit Red Wings game score at Columbus Blue Jackets: Live scoring updates

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates).

Game notes: Tonight’s game in “that state down South” should feature a trio of talented rookies. For the Wings, there’s forward Lucas Raymond, the No. 4 overall pick in 2020 who leads all rookies in goals (6) and points (15) and is second in assists (9). The rookie leader in assists? That would be Wings defenseman Moritz Seider, the No. 6 overall pick in 2019. Seider has 10 assists to go with his two goals and a plus-6 rating, which is also second in the league among the kids.

For the Blue Jackets, there’s Cole Sillinger, who made the team after going No. 12 in the 2021 draft. He has four goals and three assists, landing him in the top 10 among rookies in goals and points. If his last name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s the son of former Wings first rounder Mike Silinger, who went No. 11 overall in 1989. Sillinger the Elder played in 1,049 games over 17 seasons (four in Detroit) and had 240 goals and 308 assists. He doesn’t get brought up often in talks about that draft class, mostly because of who the Wings selected later on: Nicklas Lidstrom in the third round, Sergei Fedorov in the fourth and Vladimir Konstantinov in the 11th. Yeah, that draft worked out OK.

