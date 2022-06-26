Detroit Red Wings-Colorado Avalanche 'Unrivaled' ESPN documentary sets Twitter ablaze

The Detroit Red Wings-Colorado Avalanche rivalry took center stage Sunday afternoon, hours before the Avalanche played for the Stanley Cup in Game 6 at Tampa Bay.

ESPN's E60 "Unrivaled" documentary dug deep into the legendary feud of the late 1990s-early 2000s, and it lived up to the hype for people following along on social media.

The show centered on Claude Lemieux, Darren McCarty — who have become friends — the hit on Kris Draper and the legendary Fight Night at The Joe on March 26, 1997, 25 years ago.

The final third of the roughly 90-minute documentary relives the 1997 Cup victory, the celebrations over the next week and the catastrophic limousine crash that changed the life of Vladimir Konstantinov.

The Wings and Avs met five times in seven postseasons from 1996-2002, with the Wings advancing in 1997 and 2002, and the Avalanche winning in 1996, 1999 and 2000. Detroit won the Cup three times during that span (1997-98, 2002), and Colorado won twice (1996, 2001).

Here's a snippet of the reaction from Twitter:

Jeff Seidel: Vladimir Konstantinov and his untold battle after fateful limo crash

More: Fight Night at The Joe: 'Darren McCarty will never pay for a meal in this town again'

More: Ref from Wings-Avs brawl reveals why Darren McCarty stayed in game: 'Paybacks are a bitch'

Watching E60 on ESPN. They are show UNRIVALED and its about the Colorado Avalanche vs Detroit Red Wings in 1996. This is the hockey I loved watching the hate between these 2 teams during this time was unmatched in sports. — Nathan Mccullum Private in Stutsmans Army (@nathan_mccullum) June 26, 2022

This is bringing back so many memories. God what a time to be a Red Wings fan. — Justin Eppenbrock (@jeppenbrock) June 26, 2022

15 mins into #Unrivaled and I have chills that just won’t stop. A time in hockey that was must watch TV and brings me back years in which I would stop my world to watch #AVs and #RedWings , although I had no skin in the games as a #NYR Fan! — bobbleheadTrey (@bobbleheadTrey) June 26, 2022

That Red Wings/Avalanche rivalry was more violent than my kid self remembered it being at the time. https://t.co/zAsSm0E8b6 — Bryan Garcia (@BryanUF) June 26, 2022

The best seven year rivalry of all time #RedWings #Avs — Dennis Fithian (@dennisfithian) June 26, 2022

People don’t remember this avs/red wings rivalry truly started with that dirty play of when their player smashed Foote’s face into the glass. 20 damn stitches he had to get — Megan (@spicymegs303) June 26, 2022

My God. I forgot how much I HATED most of these Red Wings.



Even as a 10-12 year old. Pure hatred. #Unrivaled — Mark Caswell, Jr. (@MarkCaswellJr) June 26, 2022

Watching this Unrivaled special is making my blood boil just seeing the Red Wings! My parents were at Game 6 of the 96 Western Conference Finals which sparked the #Avs-#RedWings rivalry. Gotta love sports. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qNxcCybxMl — AROD - Anthony Rodriguez (@AnthonyRod33) June 26, 2022

"He turned toward the boards."



"He put his head down."



"He turned toward the puck."



Those were the excuses. Among others. — George Malik (@georgemalik) June 26, 2022

Red Wings’ trainer John Wharton breaking down Kris Draper’s injuries from the Claude Lemieux hit is nothing short of horrifying pic.twitter.com/m6H2u5dWwl — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) June 26, 2022

This Unrivaled documentary on @espn is awesome!!! What a shit stirrer Claude Lemieux was. Kris Draper still hates him, this Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche rivalry was unmatched! #GoAvsGo #lgrw — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) June 26, 2022

Even with everything that happened, I do have to give love to Lemieux for discussing everything in front of Red Wings fans with McCarty! #Unrivaled — Terrance Watts (@Terrance_Watts7) June 26, 2022

Wojo was right in his recital of the article.. even the fans were frustrated at the #RedWings for not having done anything to that point and they wanted blood.. and there was the recurring narrative of them being soft.



It was put up or shut up time. #Unrivaled — Inkog (@Inkog1) June 26, 2022

Reminiscing while watching the @espn E60 on the Red Wings and Avalanche feud from the 90’s. Man whatever them refs got paid on 3/26/97, wasn’t enough. AND the fact that Lemieux and McCarty could sit together for this interview is both crazy and cool. — Richard O Spencer Jr (@MrROSpencerJr) June 26, 2022

Watched it…lopsided story-telling that paints the #Avs as the villain. The #RedWings were the instigators and the #Avs had the audacity to stand up to them. #getitright — Ben Archer (@benjamindarcher) June 26, 2022

Bro. 🙏🔥👊❤️. You know it Rupper. I’m percolating over here #maxwellhouse https://t.co/bqob0cEg9P — Darren McCarty (@DarrenMcCarty4) June 26, 2022

Imagine using the word “rivalry” to define anything in the modern NHL after watching this. @DetroitRedWings @Avalanche — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 26, 2022

Wow watching the E60 on the greatest rivalry Red Wings vs Avalanche and of course amazing memories but still hurts seeing what happened to Vlady 😢 — Jason (@bel_nano888) June 26, 2022

Oh Vladdy. 😭I can’t go by that area on Woodward without remembering what happened. #Unrivaled — Umgirl19 (@Umgirl19) June 26, 2022

I know how it ends and I’m still on the verge of crying rn watching this part with Vladdy — Daddy Moritz Seider (@DaddyMoSeider) June 26, 2022

Man, seeing Vladdy golfing with the team just hours before the crash is heartbreaking 💔 — Derek Campbell (@GoBlueDerek) June 26, 2022

Red Wings limo accident is such a tragic/unfair/incomprehensible part of the Wings-Avs story. ESPN doc hitting all the feels. Video of a young, health Vlady uplifting, then so sad. — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) June 26, 2022

The Redwings Avalanche E60 is the best thing ESPN has ever produced — Joey Nearhoof (@Joey_Nearhoof) June 26, 2022

While I am currently a Red Wings fan and therefore should have Feelings About This, I'm also a new enough fan to say that the AVS winning the Cup tonight as this show debuts would be quite the masterstroke. — Operation Gemstone (@schatzipage) June 26, 2022

Damn.. Konstantinov was something else on ice.. a combination of speed, strength and toughness.. still the heart just sinks watching him like this.#Unrivaled #RedWings — Inkog (@Inkog1) June 26, 2022

also i can never forget how incredible the Capitals and their fans were with Vladdy in the building in the 98 Finals — Prashanth Iyer (@iyer_prashanth) June 26, 2022

I did not expect to be this emotional watching a documentary of the Red Wings/Avs rivalry — bert ⚡️ (@brettfordbolts) June 26, 2022

I’m a diehard Red Wings fan, but I’ll admit it. This documentary does have a Red Wings slant to it. Still great though! #Unrivaled — Terrance Watts (@Terrance_Watts7) June 26, 2022

Unrivaled was a top to bottom elite production. For the first time in a while I remember where the passion came from. Growing up in that era#LGRW — Kenny Kott (@KennyKott) June 26, 2022

I love that Kris Draper still has pent up frustration with Claude Lemeuix. That @E60 was one of the absolute best. Good to see Vladdy in the film too. — Jeremy Morris (@jmbroncofan96) June 26, 2022

Want more Red Wings news? Download our free mobile app on iPhone or Android!

Story continues

To access our most exclusive sports content, become a Free Press subscriber for $1.

Stay informed on what's happening across Michigan: Subscribe to our news alert emails.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings-Avalanche ESPN documentary sets Twitter ablaze