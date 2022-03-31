Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill: Sometimes, you have to 'harp, harp harp'

Associated Press

It was midway through the second set and Daniil Medvedev was standing several feet behind the baseline, hand propped on one of his knees, his sweat turning his dark blue shirt several shades darker as he tried to catch his breath. Hubert Hurkacz, on the other side at that moment, looked like he was having a day at the beach. Hurkacz, seeded eighth, moved two wins away from defending his Miami title by wearing down the top-seeded and cramp-riddled Medvedev 7-6 (7), 6-3 on Thursday in a men’s quarterfinal.