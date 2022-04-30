Detroit Red Wings make clean sweep, part ways with Jeff Blashill, 2 assistant coaches

The Detroit Red Wings made it official the day after the season ended: Jeff Blashill is out after seven years as head coach.

The team made it a clean sweep, including assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Salajko in the departures.

The move had been anticipated, as the Wings failed to make the playoffs for a sixth straight year. While that shows where they are in the rebuild, it is also unusual for a coach to retain his job after such a string of disappointments.

Blashill had just received a two-year extension three weeks before Yzerman was named general manager in April 2019. Yzerman extended Blashill at the end of last season.

The 48-year-old Blashill was 204-261-72 (with a .447 winning percentage) since being promoted in June 2015.

