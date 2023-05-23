Detroit Red Wings' Carter Mazur assists on OT goal as U.S. downs Sweden at Worlds

Detroit Red Wings prospect Carter Mazur added another memory to his standout performances at his first World Championship.

The 21-year-old forward assisted on the goal that secured a 4-3 overtime victory for the United States over top Group A rival Sweden on Tuesday at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland. That locked up first place in the group for the U.S., which also has Wings coach Derek Lalonde on its staff, with 20 points. The U.S. will face Czechia in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Dylan Samberg accepted Mazur's centering pass from below the goal line and roofed it at 1:37 of overtime.

USA's team celebrates an overtime goal 3-4 during the IIHF Ice Hockey Men's World Championships Preliminary Round - Group A match between Sweden and the US in Tampere, Finland, on May 23, 2023.

SUNDAY'S GAMES: Detroit Red Wings' Moritz Seider scores for Germany, Joe Veleno suspended five games

FEELING A DRAFT: Red Wings hold ninth pick in 2023 NHL draft. Here are Steve Yzerman's options

The point was Mazur's fourth of the tournament. Drafted by general manager Steve Yzerman in the third round (No. 70 overall) in 2021, Mazur has stood out for his strong performances, which began with an assist in his first game.

Mazur (6 feet, 175 pounds) has spent most of the past two seasons at the University of Denver. In 2021-22, he recorded 14 goals and 24 assists in 41 games, leading all Pioneers freshmen and finishing second in NCAA scoring for a freshman (trailing only Luke Hughes' 39 points for Michigan). The Pioneers beat Hughes' Wolverines in the Frozen Four, then took down Minnesota State for the national title.

In his second season, Mazur earned 22 goals and 15 assists in 40 games, leading the Pioneers in goals, power-play goals (eight), and game-winning goals (six). On March 28 — his 21st birthday — Mazur signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wings and joined the Grand Rapids Griffins, with whom he posted three goals and three assists in six games.

Mazur represented the U.S. at the 2022 World Juniors, leading the team with five goals and two assists in five games. This is his first outing with the men's team, and that it is happening before the eyes of Lalonde (and Yzerman, who's an assistant general manager with Canada) is a terrific way to make a favorable early impression ahead of auditioning for a spot with the Wings come training camp.

Swedes to face co-hosts

Sweden finished in second place in Group B with 18 points. Wings forward Jonatan Berggren assisted on the second goal scored in Tuesday's game by Leo Carlsson, a top prospect heading into next month's draft. (The Wings hold the ninth pick, by which time he almost assuredly will be off the board.) Sweden will face Latvia, which finished third in Group B, in Riga, Latvia.

Seider onto quarters

Germany completed a rally after an 0-3 start to finish the preliminary round with four straight victories and 12 points, securing a spot in the quarterfinals for the sixth time in seven tournaments. Wings defenseman Moritz Seider did not factor in the scoring in Germany's 5-0 victory over France on Tuesday. He had a goal and two assists in the preliminary round. Germany advances to face Switzerland, also in Riga.

Other action

Canada took down Dominik Kubalik's Czechia, 3-1, to finish with 15 points and second place in Group B, setting up a quarterfinal against Wings defenseman Olli Määttä's Finland, which finished in third place in Group B with 16 points. In the last game completed Tuesday, the Latvians beat previously undefeated Switzerland, 4-3 in overtime, to move into third place in Group B and bump the Czechs to fourth place. The U.S.-Czechia and Canada-Finland games will be held in Tampere.

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings' Carter Mazur assists on OT goal for U.S. at Worlds