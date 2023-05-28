Detroit Red Wings' Carter Mazur and Team USA lose bronze medal game to Latvia in Worlds

On the upside, Detroit Red Wings prospect Carter Mazur just spent two weeks competing in a high-end hockey tournament.

On the downside, the U.S. leaves the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship without a medal, tarnishing what had begun with such promise.

Similarly to the day before, the U.S. blew a late lead Sunday and wound up losing in overtime. Latvia's 4-3 victory at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland, meant a bronze medal celebration for the team that didn't advance to the elimination round until the last day possible, and an empty feeling for the team that had won eight straight games going into the semifinals.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Next generation: Detroit Red Wings hold ninth pick in 2023 NHL draft. Here are Steve Yzerman's options

United States Carter Mazur (91) shoots against Latvia's Rihards Bukarts (13) in their bronze medal match at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Tampere, Finland, Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Mazur, 21, leaves the tournament, his first go-around with the men's team, having gained valuable experience that will help him in the fall, when the expectation is to push for a spot on the Wings' roster. Mazur had a goal and three assists in 10 games, and one of his helpers came when he set up the winning goal in the U.S.'s 4-3 victory over Sweden, which capped the preliminary round and secured the top spot in Group A for the Americans.

Get Carter: Detroit Red Wings' Carter Mazur assists on OT goal as U.S. downs Sweden at Worlds

KRISTIANS RUBINS IN OT TO WIN BRONZE FOR LATVIA! pic.twitter.com/hdN3QomvvM — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 28, 2023

Mazur performed right in front of Wings coach Derek Lalonde, who was an assistant coach with the U.S. General manager Steve Yzerman was at the tournament as an assistant GM with Team Canada.

United States Carter Mazur (91) falls to the ice near Latvia's goalie Arturs Silovs in their bronze medal match at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Tampere, Finland, Sunday, May 28, 2023.

The U.S. came into the weekend on a confident streak, having won seven games in the preliminary round and shutting out Czechia, 3-0, in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

That set up a semifinal against Germany, where the roster included Wings defenseman Moritz Seider. The U.S. built a 2-0 lead and led, 3-2 late in the third period Saturday, but fell, 4-3 in overtime, sending them to the consolation game. Matt Coronato gave the Americans a 3-2 lead at 6:19 of the third period, but again the U.S. couldn't put away the opponent. Kristians Rubins scored with 5:39 to play in regulation, and it only took 1:22 of overtime for Rubins to strike again, giving the Latvians a bronze medal and the Americans, nothing.

Canada faces Seider and Germany in the gold medal game later Sunday.

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames. Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter. Her latest book, “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft,” is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings' U.S. contingent leaves Worlds without a medal