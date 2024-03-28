Detroit Red Wings at Carolina Hurricanes: What time, TV channel is visit to N.C. on?

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1).

∎ BOX SCORE

Eyes on the ice: Here's how to watch the Red Wings this season without Bally Sports Detroit.

CREASE INCREASE: Red Wings' playoff chase has goalie Alex Lyon saying 'I just love this time of year'

Detroit Red Wings right wing Christian Fischer (36) defends Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) during the first period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Game notes: Whatever offensive issues the Hurricanes had before the trade deadline appear to have vanished with the acquisition of forward Jake Guentzel from Pittsburgh. Averaging 3.3 goals a game over their first 62 contests, the ’Canes have whirled into action with 3.9 goals a game since while going 8-2-1.

Guentzel, who was accused of benefitting overmuch from playing with Sidney Crosby in Pittsburgh, has himself become a facilitator for Carolina, with 10 assists (and two goals) in his nine games in red and black, while posting a plus-10 rating. Finnish wonder Sebastian Aho has thrived with Guentzel to draw defensive attention; he has seven goals and eight assists in 11 games, with a plus-13 rating since the deadline. That brings Aho to a team-leading 31 goals and 49 assists, and his plus-28 rating for the season was ninth in the NHL entering Wednesday. Also lighting it up recently: Seth Jarvis. The 22-year-old center has eight goals in 11 games since the deadline, bringing him to 27 on the season.

The Wings, meanwhile, saw their offense bog down against the Hurricanes’ defense; in their two losses to Carolina, they’ve scored just three goals while averaging 19 shots a game — that included a 12-shot effort — TWELVE — in January’s 4-2 loss in Raleigh.

After tonight’s game, the Wings’ gantlet of playoff contenders continues with a visit to the Sunshine State, as they’ll face Atlantic Division foes Florida at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and Tampa Bay at 7 p.m. Monday. The ’Canes, meanwhile, have a much easier weekend, with a Saturday visit to Montreal followed by four days off.

Live updates

For updates from and around the rink, check it out on X.

Contact Ryan Ford at rford@freepress.com. Follow him on X (which used to be Twitter, y’know?) @theford. Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings game score at Carolina Hurricanes: Time, TV