Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin: Wife and I lost baby due in April

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin posted on Instagram on Friday morning that he and his wife, Kenzy, recently lost their unborn child, a girl who was expected to be born in April.

Larkin missed the Red Wings' back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday against the New York Rangers and the Chicago Blackhawks. Head coach Derek Lalonde said earlier this week he hoped to have Larkin back Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens. But that was before the news was shared publicly by Larkin.

"This week my wife and I said goodbye to our baby," Larkin said in the post. "It’s hard to find words or positivity in this, but we greatly appreciate your support and understanding, and thank you for respecting our privacy."

The Larkins were married Aug. 6.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Red Wings' Dylan Larkin says he, wife lost baby due in April