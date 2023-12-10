Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin leaves game after punch to the head

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was injured early in Saturday's game after getting punched in the back of the head.

Larkin laid out on the ice immediately after the hit, leading to multiple medical staff rushing onto the ice, and a stretcher being brought out.

Larkin didn't need the stretcher, but he Larkin looked woozy as he was helped to the tunnel by teammates Shayne Gostisbehere and Robby Fabbri. About half an hour later, the Wings announced Larkin was still undergoing evaluation by team doctors and would not return to the game.

Replay of the punch from Joseph on Larkin that knocked him out.



Relieved that Larkin was able to get up and be helped down the tunnel - hoping he's okay. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/UX0w6Z3fPy — Winged Wheel Podcast (@WingedWheelPod) December 10, 2023

There was 6:10 left in the first period when Larkin went down. He was battling in front of the Ottawa Senators' goal when Senators forward Mathieu Joseph punched Larkin in the head, which pushed him into Ottawa forward Parker Kelly, who responded by cross-checking Larkin.

It looked scary, as Larkin lay motionless on the ice. He was eventually able to rise to his knees, and then stand up to be helped off without need of the stretcher.

Immediately after Larkin went down, David Perron went after Senators defenseman Artem Zub, crosschecking him and sending him to the ice.

Officials spent several minutes looking at replays of the incidents before announcing penalties. Perron got the most punishment, receiving a five-minute major for cross-checking and a game misconduct for intent to injure.

Larkin's injury and Perron's ejection left the Wings with nine forwards to finish the game, as they had gone with an 11-forwards-and-seven-defenseman lineup.

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) is helped by medical staff after being hit against the Ottawa Senators in the first period at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Joseph received two minutes for roughing. So did Kelly. (Larkin and Joseph have history: In October 2021, while Joseph was with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Larkin punched Joseph in the head. Larkin was assessed a match penalty, and ended up suspended for one game by the NHL).

Saturday's calls did not go over well with fans at Little Caesars Arena, who booed vociferously. Arena operators resorted to showing a message on the Jumbotron remind fans of the league policy on a safe environment.

Patrick Kane had the best response of all: He scored his first goal in Red Wings uniform a minute later, pumping his right first in celebration.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin leaves Senators game after hit to head