Detroit Red Wings at Calgary Flames: What time, TV channel is Wings' matinee on?

Alex DeBrincat of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his hat trick in the third period while playing the Calgary Flames at Little Caesars Arena on October 22, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan.

Game notes: If Thursday’s matchup with the Canucks (which, uh, did not go great for the Wings) was the argument for adding talent via trades, then today’s game against the Flames presents the other side of the argument, as the Flames started selling impending free agents soon after their 2-7-1 start suggested another long year in Alberta. Since that start, though, Calgary is 23-17-4; the Flames had a four-game win streak wrapped around their trade of All-Star Elias Lindholm on Jan. 31. Then again, water finds its level, and the Flames may be dying down with two straight losses — one to the N.Y. Rangers, which is understandable, and one to the San Jose Sharks, which is brutal (and at home, to boot).

The Flames have managed just three goals in those two losses combined, and they say a bit about the rebuild ahead of first-year general manager Craig Conroy.

The first was scored Thursday against the Sharks by Nazem Kadri; the 33-year-old is the Flames’ leading scorer, with 45 points (17G, 28A), and could probably still help a contender … but he’s in just the second season of a seven-year, $49 million contract with a no-move clause. We’re pretty sure he’ll be sticking around past next month’s trade deadline.

The second went to captain Mikael Backlund; the 34-year-old is a Flames lifer, with 16 seasons in Calgary. His cap hit is a palatable $4.5 million in each of the next two seasons … but he has a no-move clause, too.

And finally, the third goal — scored after the Flames had given up six goals to the Sharks —went to Andrei Kuzmenko. The 27-year-old lit up the NHL for 39 goals as a rookie last season, but didn’t fit in with the Vancouver Canucks and thus became the big return for Conroy in last month’s Lindholm trade. If he can rediscover his scoring touch — Thursday’s score was just his 11th of the season — Calgary’s rebuild could take just a single season (which is a good thing, considering four of their top five scorers are 30 or older.

The Wings, of course, are more likely to be buyers than sellers — though GM Steve Yzerman could be just fine with the roster as-is, with prospects Simon Edvinsson (on defense), Marco Kasper (at forward) and Sebastian Cossa (in net) waiting in the, er, wings.

Their offense went a bit silent Thursday in Vancouver, but that was more the result of a standout performance by Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, as the Wings had several scoring chances, including a couple by Patrick Kane, who looks healthy in his return from an extended break before the All-Star pause.

Kane had an assist against the Canucks, giving him 798 for his career; two more will make him just the third U.S.-born player with 800 (behind Mike Modano and Phil Housley). He also needs two more goals to reach 10 on the season; that would give the Wings 12 double-digit scorers, the franchise’s most since it had 13 in 2010-11. Meanwhile, Kane’s pal, Alex DeBrincat is likely happy to see the Flames again — he picked up a hat trick in the teams’ previous meeting, back in October.

The Wings will wrap up their Western road trip with a Presidents Day matinee against the Kraken in Seattle on Monday, with a noon puck drop local time will give us a 3 p.m. start in Detroit. The Flames, meanwhile, have an early start Monday, too, for an all-Canadian matchup against the Winnipeg Jets in Calgary.

