Detroit Red Wings bringing back classic goal horn from Joe Louis Arena for 2023-24 season

A historic piece of Detroit Red Wings history will be making a return to Little Caesars Arena for each home goal in the 2023-24 season.

A new Hockeytown goal horn, the same kind that was used at Joe Louis Arena, was installed in the Red Wings new home and will be debuted during the season opener Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Red Wings have not had an actual horn inside of Little Caesars Arena since moving in 2017 and relied on a recording of the old horn to play after each goal. According to a news release from Ilitch companies, there wasn't a safe way to operate the old-style horn when they moved over to the new building six years ago. However, a new method of 'normal air compression' has emerged, allowing the team to install what they're calling a 'new, classic Hockeytown' horn.

The Joe Louis horn is still in retirement and on display inside Little Caesars Arena but the new horn will have a very similar sound. The addition of the traditional goal horn, the Red Wings said, is a way to add "the bone-rattling blare" fans remember from the Joe.

“There’s nothing like the sound and feeling of a goal horn reverberating through a raucous hockey arena and we’re excited to debut a new, classic Hockeytown goal horn on Opening Night at Little Caesars Arena,” said Ryan Gustafson, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “This specific model of goal horn is a distinct part of our identity as Hockeytown, harkening back to Joe Louis Arena and paying homage to legendary performances of the past.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Classic Detroit Red Wings goal horn installed at Little Caesars Arena