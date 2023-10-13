Detroit Red Wings bringing back classic goal horn from Joe Louis Arena for 2023-24 season

A piece of Detroit Red Wings history will be making an appearance — an audible one, that is — at Little Caesars Arena with each home goal in the 2023-24 season.

A new goal horn, of the same type that was used at Joe Louis Arena, was installed in the Red Wings' home and will debut during Saturday's season opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Red Wings have not had an actual horn sounding off on inside of Little Caesars Arena since moving in 2017; the team relied on a recording of the old horn after each goal. According to a release from Ilitch Companies, there wasn't a safe way to operate the old-style horn, which relied on nitrogen gas, when they moved to the new building six years ago. However, a new method of "normal air compression" has been developed, allowing the team to install what they're calling a "new, classic Hockeytown" horn.

The horn from The Joe is still in retirement and on display inside Little Caesars Arena, but the new horn will have a similar sound. The addition of the traditional goal horn, the Red Wings said, is a way to add "the bone-rattling blare" fans remember from The Joe.

“There’s nothing like the sound and feeling of a goal horn reverberating through a raucous hockey arena and we’re excited to debut a new, classic Hockeytown goal horn on Opening Night at Little Caesars Arena,” Ryan Gustafson, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment's executive vice president & chief operating officer, said in the release. “This specific model of goal horn is a distinct part of our identity as Hockeytown, harkening back to Joe Louis Arena and paying homage to legendary performances of the past.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Classic Detroit Red Wings goal horn installed at Little Caesars Arena