Detroit Red Wings break up camp monotony with fun drill
Scenes & interviews from Detroit Red Wings practice, Oct. 4, 2022 in Detroit.
Scenes & interviews from Detroit Red Wings practice, Oct. 4, 2022 in Detroit.
Kaulig Racing plans to shed light on its 2023 NASCAR driver lineup Wednesday as part of Fan Day activities at the team’s Welcome, North Carolina, race shop. NASCAR.com will plan to live-stream the driver announcement portion of the event, starting at 11 a.m. ET. Kaulig Racing, which fields two full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup […]
Jason Kelce's Super Bowl parade speech wasn't in the team's original plans.
It was announced Monday that the Wolverines will have their fourth consecutive conference game televised on the 12 p.m. slot when they host Big Ten East rival Penn State on October 15th at the Big House. Set to be a maize out spectacle, Michigan’s matchup against the Nittany Lions will likely pit two top 10 programs with the former traveling to Bloomington to play Indiana this weekend and the latter on a bye. Penn State climbed to No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 poll after starting off the 5-0 start.
Zach Ertz's final season with the Eagles was rough, but he will never have a bad memory about his time in Philly. By Reuben Frank
During the third and fourth quarters of the 49ers' "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, Steph Curry dropped by "ManningCast" and had a blast.
Not only is the Blackhawks' Opening Night roster for the 2022-23 season starting to take shape, but it actually looks very close to being set.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news coming out of NFL Week 4, including Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR, before discussing potential waiver wire claims that fantasy managers could make to fill the holes on their roster.
Once they find out Apple also has a streaming service, many people's first question is: How much is Apple TV? At just $4.99 per month, Apple TV+ is much cheaper than other streaming services, such as...
Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the British Fashion Council has announced a...
Michigan State football was thought to be led by Jayden Reed, but his 2022 season has been marred by several different injuries.
The suspect was facing a murder trial in the stabbing death of his father. Here’s what we know.
The 18-year-old will plead guilty to being an accessory after the fact in the killing of Jose Lopez, a 15-year-old standing near the school.
The Wings were in first place in mid-July before a disastrous 19-game losing streak derailed the season. Here is Sal Maiorana's season review.
Jerry Jacobs, who started 9 games at cornerback last season, is expected to return to game action after the Detroit Lions' Week 6 bye.
Gaston County is in the early phases of a program designed to identify high-risk domestic violence abusers.
Lions kicker Dominik Eberle’s first game in Detroit was also his last. Eberle, called up for the Lions against the Seahawks on Sunday to fill in for the injured kicker Austin Seibert, was waived today. That’s no surprise, as Eberle missed two extra points. It’s unclear at this point whether Seibert will be ready to [more]
Mathew Barzal has agreed to terms with the New York Islanders on an eight-year extension, a move that keeps the franchise's top forward under contract for the balance of his prime. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce terms. Barzal has led the team in scoring, or been tied for the lead, every season since he became a full-time NHL player in 2017-18.
The latest bombshell in the scandal that has rocked the chess world to its foundation dropped on Tuesday when an investigation into the games of Hans Niemann found the American grandmaster has cheated far more frequently than previously disclosed. The 72-page report, conducted by Chess.com and initially reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, found that Niemann “likely received illegal assistance in more than 100 online games” as recently as 2020, including in events where prize money was at stake. The suspicions around Niemann, a 19-year-old who has made a meteoric ascent into the world’s top 50 over the past four years, were initially amplified last month when the world champion Magnus Carlsen first suggested, then outright declared, the American was winning through illegitimate means.
A fan at Globe Life Field jumped over the railing to get first dibs on New York Yankees Aaron Judges record-breaking home run, but didnt come close.
Lie detector test could be used in investigation of high-stakes game