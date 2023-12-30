Detroit Red Wings on their bleak December: Porous defense, 'a little bit lazy'
Detroit Red Wings Andrew Copp, Alex DeBrincat and Derek Lalonde, Dec. 30, 2023 in Detroit
Detroit Red Wings Andrew Copp, Alex DeBrincat and Derek Lalonde, Dec. 30, 2023 in Detroit
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The deal reportedly contains an opt-out after the first year.
The Hall of Famer called the network "irresponsible" in a social media response.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
Jorge Martin presents the championship week Running Back Report, making recommendations that could win titles.
Icons, pioneers and many more died in 2023.
Kalen DeBoer may have turned Washington around in just two years, but his journey to the College Football Playoff isn't an overnight success story.
Jason Fitz is joined by ESPN's Mina Kimes to cap off the last week of 2023 as we prepare for Week 17 of NFL action. Fitz and Mina start off by discussing the Russell Wilson benching, what went wrong in Denver and Russ' potential future as a starting NFL quarterback. Fitz and Mina also discuss how weird 2023 has been for the quarterback position and which teams could consider themselves a mid-level quarterback away from deep playoff contention. Next, the duo dive into some New Year's resolutions for playoff teams, as they analyze what the NFL's playoff contenders need to be focused on improving about themselves over the next few weeks to make it to the Super Bowl. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, and the duo have a lot to get to as they get a front office perspective on the latest news of the week. Fitz and Michael cover the Russell Wilson benching and how that works in a front office, quarterback contracts and how much is too much (do you give Brock Purdy $50M when it's time?) and their year-end awards for both coach of the year and GM of the year.
Tampa Bay is a practical lock to win the NFC South.
The Vikings' quarterback shuffle continues.
Rubbernecking a car wreck is a primal instinct, and right now the Detroit Pistons are a 15-car pile up.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
The NBA couldn't look away on Tuesday. The Pistons put on a good show before setting infamous history.
Chris Herrington from the Daily Memphian joins Dan Devine to talk about the red hot Memphis Grizzlies, who are 4-0 since the return of Ja Morant, and the bright future the franchise still has.
The tight end position is tricky in Week 17, shockingly even among its biggest name. Scott Pianowski provides some assistance.
Alexander will miss Sunday's game against the Vikings.
NC State is the talk of the nation heading into the heart of conference play this month and the new favorite to finish atop a talented ACC.
T.J. Hockenson was in the middle of a career season with the Vikings.
Doormats no more, the Detroit Lions should feel good about their chances against the NFC's lower seeds — and about the roster and braintrust they've built going forward.
It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anyvtime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who they are nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season.