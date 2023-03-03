Detroit Red Wings battle back before going cold in 5-4 OT loss to Seattle Kraken

An emotional day segued into a challenging evening.

The Detroit Red Wings played their first game Thursday since losing two teammates to trades, their fate once again to be sellers as another trade deadline rolls around. They chased and rallied against the Seattle Kraken before succumbing in overtime, 5-4.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored in the extra period while Moritz Seider was serving a penalty.

Ben Chiarot, Adam Erne, Jonatan Berggren and Jake Walman replied to Kraken goals through two periods. Ville Husso made his 29th save as a loose puck slid along the gaol line in his crease late in the third period, covering it up with his glove. Shots at end of regulation were 35-29 to Seattle.

It was the last game before Friday's trade deadline, and came after a 24-hour period that saw Tyler Bertuzzi traded to the Boston Bruins and Fillip Hronek dealt to the Vancouver Canucks.

Oliver Bjorkstrand of the Seattle Kraken passes past Jake Walman of the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on March 2, 2023.

Hectic first

It took just past the opening minute for the Kraken to score. Jordan Eberle threaded a cross-crease pass to Jared McCann, who angled the puck into the net from near the goal line. The Wings got that one back when Chiarot slung the puck on net and it went shortside on goalie Martin Jones, two minutes after McCann's goal. But the Kraken again drove the Wings' net and had successs, with Bjorkstrand redirecting Alex Wennberg's pass from just outside Detroit's crease, at 5:33. McCann scored again at 12:20. The Wings were able to cut the deficit to one goal when Seider fired a shot up middle to net and Erne redirected the puck into the net.

Keeping pace

Berggren picked up his 12th goal of the season, tying the game four minutes into the second period. It took some nice work from fellow 2018 draft pick FIlip Zadina, who maneuvered the puck down low to set up his line mate. That ended Jones' night, having given up three goals on 12 shots; Philipp Grubauer took over in net. The Kraken took advantage of the Wings' sloppy defense to score against at 6:17, pulling ahead for the fourth time. It was Walman who leveled that lead, pulling up with the puck and going around a defender before unleashing a shot to make it 4-4, late in the second period.

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) checks Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) in the first period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Vrana back on sidelines

With Bertuzzi traded, the Wings needed a forward — and looked to veteran bottom-six winger Erne rather than top-six winger Jakub Vrana. Coach Derek Lalonde said the decision was based on Erne being a penalty killer, adding his services to those of PK forwards Andrew Copp, Pius Suter, Oskar Sundqvist and Dylan Larkin. Vrana has played three games since being recalled in mid-February; he has no points in that span, but he was absent from NHL hockey for four months.

