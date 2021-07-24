Detroit Red Wings get a B for drafting Swedish defenseman Simon Edvinsson

Free Press sports writer Carlos Monarrez grades the Detroit Red Wings’ choice of Swedish defenseman Simon Edvinsson as the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft.

Grade: B

Steve Yzerman warned us that he wasn’t drafting for need — offense in this case — with so much difficulty involved in projecting the potential of 18-year-olds so many years down the line. Yzerman held true to his word and passed on offensive dynamos William Eklund and Dylan Guenther to draft a 6-foot-5 smooth-skating Swede who’s can force turnovers but can also carry the puck and has the potential to quarterback the power play.

Simon Edvinsson is a mobile 6-foot-5 defenseman from Sweden who's ranked by NHL Central Scouting as one of the top prospects in the 2021 NHL draft, which starts Friday.

