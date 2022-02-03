Detroit Red Wings assistant GM Pat Verbeek to be named Anaheim Ducks GM Thursday

Pat Verbeek, a longtime associate of Steve Yzerman's, is leaving his job as Detroit Red Wings assistant general manager to be the general manager of the Anaheim Ducks.

The announcement will be made Thursday, a source told the Detroit Free Press.

Verbeek, 57, has served as assistant GM to Yzerman since 2019. When Ryan Martin left last year to join the New York Rangers, Verbeek took over Martin's duties as general manager of the Wings' AHL affiliate. In that role, Verbeek was responsible for the Grand Rapids Griffins' personnel decisions and contract negotiations.

Verbeek worked as a scout for the Wings from 2006-2010, and worked with Yzerman in Tampa Bay from 2010-2019.

Bob Murray resigned as Anaheim’s GM in November after an investigation into his professional conduct.

