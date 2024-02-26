CHICAGO — The list of celebrities at United Center to celebrate Chris Chelios included one of the original supermodels: Cindy Crawford.

She's a longtime friend, Chelios said, as are Eddie Vedder, John McEnroe and Dennis Rodman, who were also on hand to watch the Detroit Red Wings top the Chicago Blackhawks, 3-2 in overtime.

They stayed for the game after arriving in time for the afternoon ceremony that culminated with the Blackhawks raising Chelios' No. 7 to the rafters.

Model Cindy Crawford, center, celebrates after making a shot between periods during a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings at United Center in Chicago on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024.

During the second intermission, Chelios came onto the ice with Crawford and Vedder, who took turns trying to shoot the puck from center ice into the net through a small hole in a board. Crawford got it on her third try.

While that was going on, Wings head coach Derek Lalonde was preparing in the visiting team's coaches room along with assistants Bob Bougher, Alex Tanguay, Jay Varady, Alex Westlund and others.

"I noticed Cindy Crawford," Lalonde said afterwards. "Bob Boughner said, 'Who’s that? She’s really pretty.' And we’re like, boy, you can really pick them out. He goes, 'Yeah, I’ve got a good eye, I’ve got a good eye.' "

Apparently, though, not good enough to recognize one of the most famous models in the world.

Musician Eddie Vedder reacts after missing a shot in between periods during an NHL hockey game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings at United Center in Chicago on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings assistant coach didn't know who Cindy Crawford was