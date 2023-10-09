Detroit Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren, Simon Edvinsson to minors to start season

A solid rookie season didn't save forward Jonatan Berggren from being assigned to the minors as the Detroit Red Wings trimmed their roster to 23 men.

The roster decisions were announced Sunday evening. As had been the indication since Steve Yzerman added multiple new defensemen over the summer, former first-round pick Simon Edvinsson also was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins to begin the 2023-24 season. Forward Elmer Söderblom also was assigned to the Griffins.

The Wings open the season Thursday at the New Jersey Devils.

In another expected move, 2023 first-round pick Nate Danielson was assigned to the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings.

GREAT LEARNING EXPERIENCE: Top prospect Nate Danielson earned long looks from Red Wings

Earlier in the day, the Wings signed center Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year, two-way contract. He was placed on waivers, and if he clears, he can serve as the 13th forward.

Berggren produced 28 points in 67 games last season, but appeared on the outs when he didn't make the "dry run" lineup that the Wings featured in Saturday's exhibition finale. Things can change quickly, of course, and the skilled winger may be recalled if there's an injury, or depending on how things go over the first few games. Berggren had a goal, three assists and a plus-three rating in five preseason appearances.

Edvinsson had a goal, two assists and a plus-four rating in five exhibition tilts. He made solid plays at times, but still needs to learn to be better positionally. That the Wings thought the No. 6 pick from 2021 need to grow his game in the minors became clear over the summer, when Yzerman brought in Justin Holl and Shayne Gostisbehere via free agency, and then added Jeff Petry via trade.

The 23-man roster consists of forwards Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond, J.T. Compher, Robby Fabbri, David Perron, Andrew Copp, Michael Rasmussen, Daniel Sprong, Joe Veleno, Klim Kostin, Christian Fischer and Aston-Reese; defensemen Moritz Seider, Jake Walman, Ben Chiarot, Jeff Petry, Shayne Gostisbehere, Olli Määttä and Justin Holl, and goaltenders Ville Husso, James Reimer and Alex Lyon.

Contact Helene St. James athstjames@freepress.com. Follow her @helenestjames.

Read more on theDetroit Red Wings and sign up for ourRed Wings newsletter.

Her latest book, “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft,” is available from Amazon,Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings demote Jonatan Berggren, Simon Edvinsson