Detroit Red Wings approach final weekend with gratitude. Here's why

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A most unusual season comes to an end this weekend for the Detroit Red Wings, who cap off a pandemic-shortened slate with a competition for the seventh and eighth spots in the Central Division.

It’ll be a patchwork lineup that faces the Blue Jackets in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday and Saturday, robbed of Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, Bobby Ryan and Robby Fabbri. But given how abruptly last season ended, shut down March 12 because of COVID-19, this 56-game sprint that started Jan.14 has been worth savoring.

Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen tries to control the puck against Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., April 29, 2021.
Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen tries to control the puck against Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., April 29, 2021.

“My message to each player from our Zoom calls in summer to when we got together in camp is that — let’s appreciate every single day that we have together,” coach Jeff Blashill said Thursday after a spirited practice. “You never know what tomorrow brings. There was no greater lesson than last season on that. All of a sudden, a pandemic hit and we were sitting in our basements. Nobody could really do anything.

“I’ve always been somebody to stress appreciating what you have in front of you today, and appreciating the opportunities you have, and trying to seize on those opportunities.”

For young players such as Filip Zadina, Joe Veleno and Michael Rasmussen, the last two games are a chance to further impress. For veterans such as Sam Gagner and Marc Staal, it’s a last chance to show if they fit into next season’s plans.

[Why Steve Yzerman should (and shouldn't) keep Jeff Blashill as coach]

Ryan, who is recovering from triceps surgery, relayed a conversation he had this week with an unnamed young player.

“I said, 'listen, there’s going to be older guys that might seem like they’re on cruise control a little bit, but you’re not,'” Ryan said. “'You’ve had too good a year, made too many strides, just continue to work this week,' and the guy that I talked to, [he] already had that in my mind.”

Detroit Red Wings right wing Bobby Ryan passes against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena.
Detroit Red Wings right wing Bobby Ryan passes against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena.

[Bobby Ryan still fits into the Detroit Red Wings rebuild. Here's how]

The Wings came into the season hoping to be competitive. But five players came down with COVID-19 a week into the season, and the team never was able to gain any traction, especially as on-ice injuries mounted. Still, this year’s squad already has won more games (18) than than the squad that finished last season 17-49-5, and has a chance to reach 20 victories. For the people inside the locker room, this weekend isn’t about the draft lottery, it’s about pride and appreciation.

The Wings have gone four days between games, after barely having time to catch their collective breath while mostly playing every other day this season. That afforded a moment for Blashill to refresh his message during practice.

“I just wanted to make sure we all continue to recognize we’ve got two NHL games ahead of us this weekend,” he said. “They’re not for playoff spots — I get that. They’re still two NHL games and those matter. Let’s make the most of each one of those games.”

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames. Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter. Her book, The Big 50: The Detroit Red Wings is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings approach final weekend with gratitude. Here's why

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The Big Scary “S” Word’ Review: Defanging Socialism as Capitalism Trumps Democracy

    “Economic inequality” is a phrase that not long ago was seldom heard outside various ivory towers. But in recent years, the proliferation of billionaires, contrasting shrinkage of the middle class and livable wages, not to mention Big Money’s ever-increasing political clout, have all dragged that concept into popular awareness. Conservatives have fought back by renewed […]

  • Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic face off in battle for Champions League spot

    Dethroned Juventus host AC Milan on Sunday in a clash of former Serie A title hopefuls now fighting to qualify for the Champions League.

  • Howard Stern Shares Some Harsh Truths on The Rock and Matthew McConaughey’s Political Ambitions

    In June of last year, oddsmakers put Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the third most likely person to win the presidential election, despite not actually running. Then this April, the wrestler-turned-actor hinted that he’s kinda, maybe, potentially considering a bid. “In this world where The Rock succeeds,” as Libby Watson, who covers politics for The […] The post Howard Stern Shares Some Harsh Truths on The Rock and Matthew McConaughey’s Political Ambitions appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Analysis: Wilson forcing NHL rethink over fighting

    The National Hockey League would like fans to be talking about Connor McDavid's push for a 100-point season or focus on Auston Matthews' bid for 40 goals. What has the hockey world in a lather is Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson, a tank of man with a Grim Reaper reputation, tossing around New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin, an NHL most valuable player candidate, like a rag doll. Just prior to taking down Panarin, Wilson had punched Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich in the back of the head while he lay prone on the ice.

  • Big cat comeback? Florida strikes bipartisan deal to help endangered panthers

    State lawmakers agree on $400m measure to expand ‘wildlife corridors’ in effort to help panthers and other endangered species Expanding protected territory will help the threatened panther roam more freely and safely. Photograph: Alamy In a political culture where bipartisan legislation is a rare species, lawmakers in one state have come together to agree major new conservation efforts that will help that other endangered animal – the Florida panther. The big cat, whose habitat has a history of being swallowed up and its numbers hunted by humans, is expected to benefit from a $400m cash boost. Legislation recently passed in Florida with unanimous support will boost protected land and expand “wildlife corridors” running almost the length of the state. Conservationists believe the bill has a good chance of being signed when it reaches Republican governor Ron DeSantis’s desk, ready to go into effect 1 July. The bulk of the spending will be set aside to protect wildlife corridors under the Florida Forever land conservation program, creating a network of undeveloped public and private patches of land so animals can safely cross the state, a local CBS affiliate reported. Expanding protected territory will help the threatened panther roam more freely and safely, as well as helping other wildlife, such as bears and plant life, with connected land “spanning from the Florida Bay in the south to the Georgia and Alabama borders,” Tori Linder, managing director for advocacy group Path of the Panther, said. She added: “A connected corridor will help farmers and ranchers, will foster tourism and outdoor recreation, and help protect our vital natural resources like our springs and our wildlife, including the Florida panther.” According to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the Florida panther is “the only known breeding population of puma in the eastern United States”. In order to be taken off the danger list, the Florida panther needs three established populations and sufficient habitat to support those animals. Currently there is only one population of up to 230 Florida panthers in the wild, but that is a story of recovery from conservation, since relentless hunting took the numbers in the state down to fewer than 20 by the early 1970s. “Landscape connectivity is essential for wide-ranging species like the Florida black bear and the panther,” Linder said, adding: “In the case of the Florida panther, you have a big cat making a recovery in a time where big cats around the world are really in decline. The Florida Wildlife Corridor helps ensure the habitat is protected for the species in perpetuity.” But risks remain. The leading cause of death for Florida panthers is currently vehicular collision, and Linder says the second leading cause of death is territorial dispute with other panthers, exacerbated by lack of habitat. Other animals that experts predict would benefit from expanded wildlife corridors include the Key deer, the Florida manatee, and loggerhead sea turtles. According to the non-profit organization Florida Wildlife Corridor, the passageway would encompass nearly 17m acres. About 10m acres are already protected, while another 6.9m of unprotected acres are made up of working farms and ranches. And 992 named rivers and streams cross the area, which also includes 5,170 miles of trails. The Florida Wildlife Corridor Act passed with a 115-0 vote in the Florida state house and with a 40-0 vote in the state senate late last month. Lawmakers voted to allot $100m to Florida Forever, the state’s conservation and recreation lands acquisition program, and agreed to put $300m from federal stimulus funding towards conservation. Linder says she is optimistic the governor will sign the legislation, noting that the act is the result of the “actions of hundreds of people” over a number of years, including artists, conservationists, farmers, fisherman, map-makers and scientists.

  • Thomas Davis Sr. gives Washington Football Team an A+ draft grade

    Thomas Davis Sr. says Washington absolutely crushed it on draft day by adding depth on both sides of the ball.

  • Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah 'feeling great' after surgery, poised for bounce back 2021

    After a rough rookie season in which eh allowed a passer rating of 118, Okudah should benefit from playing under Aubrey Pleasant and Aaron Glenn

  • How Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff is building chemistry with teammates as NFL plans for OTAs

    The NFL released offseason workout dates Thursday, weeks after the NFLPA put out statements on behalf of 21 teams saying they would sit out workouts

  • Lions let go of 3 members of the scouting staff

    It's the time of year when scouting staffs get turned over

  • Nadal, nearing 35, says retirement not on his mind at all

    Less than a month from his 35th birthday, Rafael Nadal is not thinking about retirement at all. Speaking by video conference Thursday after winning his fourth Laureus Award, the 20-time Grand Slam champion was asked how many more years he wants to play. “Well, thanks for the question, but no idea,” Nadal replied.

  • Brad Holmes: Kerryon Johnson’s status with Lions is not resolved

    Lions General Manager Brad Holmes says the status of running back Kerryon Johnson has not been determined. Despite a report that Johnson will be released, Holmes said this morning on PFT Live that Johnson’s status isn’t certain. Holmes described the situation with Johnson as “a work in progress.” Even if the Lions have decided that [more]

  • Jared Goff: Lions have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL

    Lions quarterback Jared Goff thinks he’s going to be playing behind an elite offensive line this season. Goff said today that he was pumped that the Lions decided to use their first-round draft pick on offensive tackle Penei Sewell. The Lions’ offensive line is “shaping up to be one of the top groups in the [more]

  • Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Set To Poach SEC Recruiting Staffer?

    Michigan Wolverines football's staff shakeup has been ongoing since the conclusion of a disappointing 2020 season in which the team posted a 2-4 record. The most recent movement has come in the recruiting department, where former Director of Recruiting Matt Dudek moved on to take a similar role at Mississippi State and new Director of Player Personnel Courtney Morgan, a former Wolverine offensive lineman from 1999-2003, was tabbed by Harbaugh to head the operation. Now, it appears another addition may be imminent, with Football Scoop reporting that Harbaugh, Morgan and Co. are "on the verge" of hiring current Vanderbilt on-campus recruiting director Christina DeRuyter, who has only been on the job and working under new Commodores' head coach Clark Lea in Nashville since March.

  • AP source: Sheldon Silver ordered back to federal prison

    Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver will be returned to federal prison after federal authorities denied him home confinement, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Silver was released Tuesday from a federal prison on furlough while he awaited potential placement to home confinement. The 77-year-old Silver had been in prison since August, where he was serving more than six-year sentence at a prison in Otisville, New York.

  • There’s Florida heat and storms ahead of a ‘cold front’ — but what about Mother’s Day?

    A “cold front” is on the way to Florida, although in May those words carry less weight than they do in January.

  • Detroit Red Wings game vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Time, TV, more info

    Detroit Red Wings game time, TV channel, radio info, score, live updates and analysis as they play the Columbus Blue Jackets

  • Lions to cut Kerryon Johnson

    Three years after he was a second-round draft pick, running back Kerryon Johnson is on the way out in Detroit. Johnson is being released, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Because he has only three years in the NFL, Johnson will go on waivers, where the 31 other teams have the opportunity to claim [more]

  • Flashback: Bob Seger Plays ‘Still the Same’ on Final Tour in 2019

    The singer-songwriter turns 76 today and will almost certainly never tour again, so let's take a trip back to his farewell shows

  • Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi (back surgery) expected to be ready for 2021-22

    The Detroit Red Wings hope Tyler Bertuzzi will be ready for the start of next season after undergoing back surgery April 30.

  • Emma Hayes 'overwhelmed with emotion' leading Chelsea to first Women's Champions League final

    The coach, who took an impressive celebratory leap before being overcome with tears, is the first woman in 12 years to reach the final.