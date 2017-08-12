Detroit Red Wings 'vehemently disagree' with use of their logo at Charlottesville rally

The Red Wings released a statement Saturday afternoon saying they "vehemently disagree" with the use of their logo being used by right-wing marchers at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.









Charlottesville has declared a local emergency due to violence caused as a result of the rally. There have been fist-fights and screaming matches going on during the protest, which has been called a "Unite the Right" rally. Several of the right-wing sign holders have held up signs that feature the Detroit Red Wings' logo, which led to the team's statement.







The logo has been altered slightly in the center, and the people holding the signs belong to a group from Michigan called "The Detroit Right Wings."

The group is in no way affiliated with the hockey team, which should be obvious, but it's understandable why the team would want to distance itself from this crowd.