Detroit Red Wings announce exhibition schedule: What's at stake over eight games

The Detroit Red Wings announced their exhibition schedule Monday, with the usual eight-game slate.

The Wings start the preseason Sept. 25 against the Chicago Blackhawks, and host the Original Six rival on Sept. 27 at Little Caesars Arena. The Pittsburgh Penguins will visit LCA on Sept. 28, and the Wings also host the Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct. 3) and Ottawa Senators (Oct. 4). The Wings travel to Buffalo to play the Sabres on Sept. 30, then go to Pittsburgh on Oct. 1 and wrap things up at Toronto on Oct. 5.

For details on tickets, visit the Wings' site.

It's shaping up to be an interesting exhibition season as young defensemen Simon Edvinsson and Albert Johansson vie to show they should be in the lineup on a regular basis.

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Valtteri Puustinen (48) reaches for the puck ahead pf Detroit Red Wings center Marco Kasper (92) during the first period at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

CARLOS MONARREZ: How’s Detroit Red Wings' Yzerplan going? 5 years in, even Steve Yzerman isn’t thrilled.

Kasper, the team's first pick in 2022 (at No. 8 overall) will also be under the spotlight in proving how far he has come in his development. He's coming off a strong second half with the Grand Rapids Griffins, though in all likelihood he'll need more time in the AHL before he's ready for the NHL.

Exhibition season is also an opportunity for regulars to fine-tune their readiness for the 82-game regular season. The Wings learned a cruel lesson last season in how much every point matters: Even with winning their last three games, they wound up missing the playoffs and tying the Eastern Conference No. 8 seed Washington Capitals with 91 points, then missing the playoffs on the virtue of a tiebreaker.

The exhibition season will also be an opportunity for goaltender Sebastian Cossa (No. 15 overall, 2021) to show his progress, as well as forward Nate Danielson (No. 9, 2023) to get some looks against top opponents.

Last year, the regular-season schedule was released June 27.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings announce exhibition schedule: Eight games