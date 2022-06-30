Detroit Red Wings announce exhibition schedule, first game is Sept. 27

Simon Edvinsson and other hopeful Detroit Red Wings will start their auditions for a spot in the lineup Sept. 27.

That's when the Wings commence an eight-game exhibition slate that features a pair of matchups each against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks, Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs. The warmup for the regular season —that schedule will be announced in July — is capped by a home-and-home with fellow Original Six member Toronto.

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Friday, April 29, 2022.

The Wings play the Penguins Sept. 27, host the Blackhawks Sept. 28, host the Capitals Sept. 30, and host the Penguins Oct. 3. The Wings play at Washington on Oct. 5, host the Leafs Oct. 7 and wrap things up Oct. 8 at Toronto.

There's a date at United Center to be announced, too. Information on ticket sales will also be released at a later date.

Edvinsson, the No. 6 pick in 2021, is projected to make the team and inject a degree of the optimism that rookies Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond did last season. Other prospects expected to battle for spots include Elmer Söderblom and Albert Johansson.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings announce eight-game exhibition schedule