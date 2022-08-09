Detroit Red Wings announce dates for prospects tournament, training camp

The Detroit Red Wings announced they'll be back in Traverse City in September for their annual training camp.

It's been tradition since former head coach Scotty Bowman brought the 1997 Stanley Cup champions to the scenic city in the fall of 1998, with a few interruptions here and there. The Wings report to Centre Ice Arena for the first time on the morning of Sept. 22, and continue daily through Sept. 26, breaking the day before exhibition season begins. Prior to camp, there'll be a prospects tournament.

Defenseman Simon Edvinsson looks to pass during the 3-on-3 tournament July 14, 2022 between Team Watson and Team Cleary at the Red Wings development camp in the BELFOR Training Center of Little Caesars Arena.

On Sept. 21, Wings personnel will participate in the annual golf tournament. Training camp should be interesting: It'll be new head coach Derek Lalonde's first opportunity to look at his line combinations and defense pairings. There'll be numerous new faces beyond those with whistles: In July, general manager Steve Yzerman added goaltender Ville Husso, defensemen Ben Chiarot, Olli Määttä and Robert Hägg, and forwards Andrew Copp, David Perron and Dominik Kubalik to the roster.

There's also at least one young challenger for a job in 2021 first-round pick Simon Edvinsson, who will be making a case for a spot on the defense.

The prospects tournament runs Sept. 15-19 with a five-team field also featuring the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs in a round-robin event. Prior participants include current Wings Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider, Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, Filip Zadina, Filip Hronek, Robby Fabbri (with the Blues) and Alex Nedeljkovic (Hurricanes), among others.

Advance tickets for all September Red Wings events in Traverse City will be available online at centreice.org/drwtickets and will also be sold first-come, first-served at the arena entrance on the day of each event.

