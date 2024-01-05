Detroit Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat named to NHL All-Star team

Just call Alex DeBrincat the homecoming king.

The right wing, who leads the Detroit Red Wings in goals (17), assists (21) and points (38), was named to his second career All-Star team by the NHL on Thursday night.

DeBrincat, the Farmington Hills native who is in his first season with the Red Wings after five with the Chicago Blackhawks and one with the Ottawa Senators, is on pace to score 36 goals. That would be the most by a Red Wing since Marian Hossa scored 40 in the 2008-09 season.

Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat controls the puck in front of Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal during the second period of the Wings' 4-3 loss on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena.

HOLLYWOOD TO HOCKEYTOWN: From L.A. to Detroit Red Wings, Olli Määttä 'very good for us'

The 2024 NHL All-Star game is set for Feb. 3 in Toronto, with a full weekend of activities as well. One player from each team is picked, with others added by fan vote later. Fan voting will determine the final eight skaters and four goalies. The game itself will retain the familiar 3-on-3 format of the past few years, but instead of players representing their divisions, they’lll be slotted onto teams, run by celebrity captains, in a player draft on TV on Feb. 1.

DeBrincat was also named an All-Star in 2022, his final season in Chicago, when he scored 17 goals (but had just six assists) over the seasoin’s first three months. DeBrincat’s former teammate in Ottawa, Brady Tkachuk, is also an All-Star this season.

“I’m excited, especially being in Toronto where I’m going to be the enemy,” Tkachuk told reporters in Seattle. “I’m definitely going to take advantage of that opportunity.”

Among the other All-Stars, Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby is on the team for the 10th time.

Tom Wilson from the rival Washington Capitals, a Toronto native, was also picked and is an All-Star for a second time. The Capitals had Wilson’s dad, Keven, deliver the news by video to him in front of his teammates.

“We will all be there to cheer to you on,” Wilson’s dad said. “And your 95-year-old Grampie will be so pumped when he hears the news.”

Reigning MVP Connor McDavid is Edmonton’s representative, and league-leading scorer Nikita Kucherov was picked from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Chicago rookie of the year front-runner Connor Bedard, Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon and defending champion Vegas center Jack Eichel are were also chosen.

Auston Matthews, the first player to 30 goals this season, is the first Maple Leafs player picked, though he’ll almost certainly not be the home team’s only representative. William Nylander is Toronto’s leading scorer with 51 points.

NHL ALL-STARS

Goaltenders: Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg), Jake Oettinger (Dallas), Igor Shesterkin (N.Y. Rangers), Cam Talbot (Los Angeles).

Defenseman: Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo), Quinn Hughes (Vancouver).

Forwards: Sebastian Aho (Carolina), Mathew Barzal (N.Y. Islanders), Connor Bedard (Chicago), Oliver Bjorkstrand (Seattle), Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh), Alex DeBrincat (Detroit), Jack Eichel (Vegas), Filip Forsberg (Nashville), Tomas Hertl (San Jose), Jack Hughes (New Jersey), Boone Jenner (Columbus), Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota), Clayton Keller (Arizona), Travis Konecny (Philadelphia), Elias Lindholm (Calgary), Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado), Connor McDavid (Edmonton), Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay), Auston Matthews (Toronto), David Pastrnak (Boston), Sam Reinhart (Florida), Nick Suzuki (Montreal), Robert Thomas (St. Louis), Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa), Frank Vatrano (Anaheim).

Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Ryan Ford at rford@freepress.com. Follow him on X (which used to be Twitter, y’know?) @theford.

___

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat named to NHL All-Star team