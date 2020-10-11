Detroit Red Wings add Vladislav Namestnikov to free-agent haul

Vladislav Namestnikov grew up rooting for the Detroit Red Wings, and now will be able to realize a childhood dream and play for them.

The Wings announced they have signed Namestnikov, 27, for two years, $4 million, adding yet another forward who projects to help them in the scoring department.

Namestnikov played for Wings GM Steve Yzerman in Tampa Bay, and reached 20 goals in 2017-18. He split 2019-20 between the Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche, recording 17 goals and 14 assists in 63 games. A former first-round pick (27th, 2011), Namestnikov has 83 goals and 106 assists in 425 career NHL games.

Namestnikov is related to former Wings forward Slava Kozlov, who is Namestnikov’s mother’s brother. Namestnikov’s family live in the metro Detroit area.

He’s the fifth player Yzerman has signed since free agency began Friday, joining forward Bobby Ryan (one year, $1 million), defensemen Jon Merrill (one year, $925,000) and Troy Stecher (two years, $3.4 million) and goaltender Thomas Greiss (two years, $7.2 million).

