Detroit Red Wings add two forwards, one defenseman in Round 4 of 2022 NHL draft

In the fourth round of the 2022 NHL draft, the Detroit Red Wings used their three picks to add two forwards and a defenseman.

With the 105th overall selection on Friday, the Wings picked Swedish defenseman Anton Johansson, an 18-year-old who played for Leksands IF's junior organization. Throughout last season, including a pair of postseason tournaments, and a four-game stint in the top Swedish league, Johansson had 13 goals and 19 assists over 53 games.

The 6-foot-4, 179-pounder is likely to play in juniors in Sweden again next year. He wsa ranked 68th among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting in this year's draft class.

With the 113rd overall pick, Detroit selected center Amadeus Lombardi, a 5-10, 165-pounder from Concord, Ontario. Lombardi is familiar with the state of Michigan, having played last season with the Flint Firebirds of the OHL. In 67 games, Lombardi had 18 goals and 41 assists in the regular season and another seven goals and eight assists in 19 postseason games.

Lombardi, 19, is ranked the 94th-best North American skater in the draft class by NHL Central Scouting.

Then with the 129th overall pick, the Wings picked Swedish forward Maximilian Kilpinen, another 18-year-old from the junior leagues. The 6-1, 174-pound winger played last season for Örebro HK, and amassed 21 goals and 22 assists over 38 regular season games.

The No. 61 European skater in this year's class, according to NHL Central Scouting, is slated to play in juniors again next season.

The morning of Day 2 of the NHL draft was eventful for the Wings even before the proceedings began. Detroit traded a third-round pick to St. Louis for goalie Ville Husso, who will likely split starts with Alex Nedeljkovic.

The Wings also shored up new head coach Derek Lalonde's staff, adding former Sharks coach Bob Boughner as associate coach and Alex Westlund as goaltending coach.

