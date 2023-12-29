Detroit Red Wings activate goalie Alex Lyon from IR; Demote Michael Hutchinson

The Detroit Red Wings announced Friday that goaltender Alex Lyon has been activated from injured reserve and will rejoin the roster.

Lyon has been out since Dec. 16 with an upper-body injury he suffered against the Philadelphia Flyers. Lyon has appeared in seven games so far this season, allowing 13 goals and registering a .931 save percentage.

To make room for him on the roster, the Red Wings assigned goaltender Michael Hutchinson to the Grand Rapids Griffins. Detroit brought in Hutchinson Dec. 20 on a one-year, two-way contract to help deal with the injuries in goal.

Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon leaves the game with an injury against the Flyers during the second period of the Wins' 1-0 loss on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Lyon and Ville Husso, who is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, both missed time, leaving James Reimer as the only healthy goalie on the roster before Hutchinson was brought in.

Hutchinson made one start for the Wings, a 3-2 loss to the Devils on Dec. 23. He made 33 saves and let in three goals on 36 shot attempts. With the Griffins, he posted a 5-7-1 record with a 2.98 goals-against average, a 0.895 save percentage and one shutout in 13 games.

Lyon's return comes at the right time for the Red Wings, who have struggled defensively in recent weeks. Over the last 10 games, the Red Wings are 2-8 and have allowed 4.2 goals per game in that stretch.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings activate goalie Alex Lyon from injured reserve