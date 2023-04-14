Detroit Red Wings have 5% chance at No. 1 pick in 2023 NHL draft thanks to 5-game skid

TAMPA, FLA. — Losing their last five games did at least help the Detroit Red Wings' draft lottery odds.

They finish the 2022-23 season with a 35-37-10 record, in 24th place. That gives the Wings a 5% chance to pick first overall in June's draft, and 5.4% chance to pick second.

Teams can not move up more than 10 spots, so it benefited the Wings to finish among the bottom 11 teams in the standings.

They lost, 5-0, Thursday to the Tampa Bay Lightning, leaving the Wings 0-4-1 over the last week; that came after the Wings had won four of their previous five games.

Lightning left wing Alex Killorn skates with the puck as Red Wings center Dylan Larkin defends during the first period on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Tampa, Florida.

"I know we went up a draft spot, so I think our management team is — once the season ends, we are looking towards next year," Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. "So I think they will be happy with what took place tonight, around the league."

The draft lottery is May 8. The draft is June 28-29 in Nashville.

