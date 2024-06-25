Detroit Red Wings 2024 NHL draft Spotlight: The case for Michael Brandsegg-Nygård

Steve Yzerman could opt to look to Norway when he makes his first pick in the 2024 NHL draft.

The Detroit Red Wings hold their first pick at No. 15, and while the team's general manager acknowledged last week that "there's less certainty" the further back a team picks, the Wings need to make a good choice because first-round picks are crucial to a team's success.

One possibility that could intrigue is forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård. The native of Oslo has been playing in Sweden's second league and is earmarked to spend the 2024-25 season with Skellefteå in the top-rated Swedish Hockey League.

Switzerland's Rodwin Dionicio and Norway's Michael Brandsegg-Nygard vie for the puck during the Group B ice hockey match between Switzerland and Norway of the IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden on December 30, 2023.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR: Detroit Red Wings announce exhibition schedule: What's at stake over eight games

Brandsegg-Nygård, 18, is already 6 feet 1 and 207 pounds. He shoots right, which is always in demand. He's known for being a hard worker, and regularly strives to be a difference-maker.

Brandsegg-Nygård registered eight goals and 10 assists for Mora in HockeyAllsvensken in 2023-24. Those stats aren't going to make anyone swoon, but Brandsegg-Nygård delivers a strong two-way game and he's the type of player who wins pucks for his linemates. He has a better scoring touch than his stats suggest, and he's the type of player whose efforts may not necessarily show up on a scoring sheet, in the way he works down low and has a hand in creating offensive opportunities.

Projecting down the road, Brandsegg-Nygård could be an attractive addition to the depth chart on right wing, potentially slotting in at number two behind Lucas Raymond.

Norway's Michael Brandsegg-Nygard controls the puck during the Group B ice hockey match between Switzerland and Norway of the IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden on December 30, 2023.

Yzerman has an enviable track record with his top picks in the drafts since he was named GM in April 2019, selecting Moritz Seider (No. 6 overall, 2019), Raymond (No. 4, 2020), Simon Edvinsson (No. 6, 2021), Marco Kasper (No. 8, 2022) and Nate Danielson (No. 9, 2023). Selecting 15th may take a bit more luck, but that's the slot where the Wings chose Dylan Larkin in 2014, and he ranks sixth in his draft class with 506 points in 652 games since entering the NHL.

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames. Her latest book, “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft,” is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michael Brandsegg-Nygård: Detroit Red Wings' 2024 NHL draft potential