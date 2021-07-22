Detroit Red Wings' 2021-22 schedule: What's on deck after pandemic, in Olympic year

The Detroit Red Wings’ 2021-22 schedule features a home opener on Oct. 14 against the defending Stanley Cup champions, a traditional New Year’s Eve date, and a break for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be at Little Caesars Arena Oct. 14 to ring in the new season. The Washington Capitals come on Dec. 31 to ring in the new year.

The Wings get their first look at the expansion Seattle Kraken on Dec. 1. The first big road trip spans Nov. 15-20 and has stops in Columbus, Dallas, Vegas and Arizona. With a 21-day pause in February for the Games, the finale isn’t until April 29, at New Jersey.

After starting last season with no fans in the stands because of the pandemic, fans can fill the stands again when the Red Wings open the 2021-22 season.

It’s a nice return to normalcy after last season. The pandemic forced the NHL to make numerous concessions: The schedule was reduced to 56 games, and teams were limited to opponents within geographically realigned divisions.

For the Wings that meant facing the Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning. To limit traveling, teams generally played one another twice in a row, though the Wings and Stars played a four-game series in April.

"We’ve all been working to get back towards closer to normal is great," coach Jeff Blashill said. "To be in a spot where we can have a normal schedule is great. I think to be able to see more than the divisional teams is a great thing."

Red Wings 2021-22 schedule

October

14 Thu. TAMPA BAY Little Caesars Arena

16 Sat. VANCOUVER Little Caesars Arena

19 Tue. COLUMBUS Little Caesars Arena

21 Thu. CALGARY Little Caesars Arena

23 Sat. at Montreal Bell Centre

24 Sun. at Chicago United Center

27 Wed. at Washington Capital One Arena

29 Fri. FLORIDA Little Caesars Arena

30 Sat. at Toronto Scotiabank Arena

November

2 Tue. at Montreal Bell Centre

4 Thu. at Boston TD Garden

6 Sat. at Buffalo KeyBank Center

7 Sun. VEGAS Little Caesars Arena

9 Tue. EDMONTON Little Caesars Arena

11 Thu. WASHINGTON Little Caesars Arena

13 Sat. MONTREAL Little Caesars Arena

15 Mon. at Columbus Nationwide Arena

16 Tue. at Dallas American Airlines Center

18 Thu. at Vegas T-Mobile Arena

20 Sat. at Arizona Gila River Arena

24 Wed. ST. LOUIS Little Caesars Arena

27 Sat. BUFFALO Little Caesars Arena

30 Tue. at Boston TD Garden

December

1 Wed. SEATTLE Little Caesars Arena

4 Sat. N.Y. ISLANDERS Little Caesars Arena

7 Tue. NASHVILLE Little Caesars Arena

9 Thu. at St. Louis Enterprise Center

10 Fri. at Colorado Ball Arena

14 Tue. N.Y. ISLANDERS Little Caesars Arena

16 Thu. at Carolina PNC Arena

18 Sat. NEW JERSEY Little Caesars Arena

20 Mon. COLORADO Little Caesars Arena

23 Thu. at Minnesota Xcel Energy Center

27 Mon. at N.Y. Rangers Madison Square Garden

29 Wed. at N.Y. Islanders UBS Arena

31 Fri. WASHINGTON Little Caesars Arena

January

2 Sun. BOSTON Little Caesars Arena

4 Tue. SAN JOSE Little Caesars Arena

6 Thu. at Anaheim Honda Center

8 Sat. at Los Angeles Staples Center

11 Tue. at San Jose SAP Center

13 Thu. WINNIPEG Little Caesars Arena

15 Sat. BUFFALO Little Caesars Arena

17 Mon. at Buffalo KeyBank Center

18 Tue. at Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center

21 Fri. DALLAS Little Caesars Arena

22 Sat. at Nashville Bridgestone Arena

26 Wed. CHICAGO Little Caesars Arena

28 Fri. at Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena

29 Sat. TORONTO Little Caesars Arena

31 Mon. ANAHEIM Little Caesars Arena

February

2 Wed. LOS ANGELES Little Caesars Arena

23 Wed. PHILADELPHIA Little Caesars Arena

26 Sat. at Toronto Scotiabank Arena

March

1 Tue. CAROLINA Little Caesars Arena

4 Fri. at Tampa Bay Amalie Arena

5 Sat. at Florida BB&T Center

8 Tue. ARIZONA Little Caesars Arena

10 Thu. MINNESOTA Little Caesars Arena

12 Sat. at Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome

15 Tue. at Edmonton Rogers Place

17 Thu. at Vancouver Rogers Arena

19 Sat. at Seattle Climate Pledge Arena

22 Tue. PHILADELPHIA Little Caesars Arena

26 Sat. TAMPA BAY Little Caesars Arena

27 Sun. at Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena

30 Wed. N.Y. RANGERS Little Caesars Arena

April

1 Fri. OTTAWA Little Caesars Arena

3 Sun. at Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre

5 Tue. BOSTON Little Caesars Arena

6 Wed. at Winnipeg Canada Life Centre

9 Sat. COLUMBUS Little Caesars Arena

12 Tue. OTTAWA Little Caesars Arena

14 Thu. at Carolina PNC Arena

16 Sat. at N.Y. Rangers Madison Square Garden

17 Sun. FLORIDA Little Caesars Arena

19 Tue. at Tampa Bay Amalie Arena

21 Thu. at Florida BB&T Center

23 Sat. PITTSBURGH Little Caesars Arena

24 Sun. at New Jersey Prudential Center

26 Tue. TORONTO Little Caesars Arena

29 Fri. at New Jersey Prudential Center

