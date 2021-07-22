Detroit Red Wings' 2021-22 schedule: What's on deck after pandemic, in Olympic year
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Detroit Red Wings’ 2021-22 schedule features a home opener on Oct. 14 against the defending Stanley Cup champions, a traditional New Year’s Eve date, and a break for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
The Tampa Bay Lightning will be at Little Caesars Arena Oct. 14 to ring in the new season. The Washington Capitals come on Dec. 31 to ring in the new year.
[ What the Wings' trade for Alex Nedeljkovic says about Steve Yzerman's plan ]
The Wings get their first look at the expansion Seattle Kraken on Dec. 1. The first big road trip spans Nov. 15-20 and has stops in Columbus, Dallas, Vegas and Arizona. With a 21-day pause in February for the Games, the finale isn’t until April 29, at New Jersey.
It’s a nice return to normalcy after last season. The pandemic forced the NHL to make numerous concessions: The schedule was reduced to 56 games, and teams were limited to opponents within geographically realigned divisions.
[ Wings fans excited, Hurricanes fans incensed after Nedeljkovic trade ]
For the Wings that meant facing the Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning. To limit traveling, teams generally played one another twice in a row, though the Wings and Stars played a four-game series in April.
READY FOR CAMP? Wings eager for training camp, next season; but will Dylan Larkin be ready?
EXHIBIT A: Wings announce exhibition schedule: First game is Sept. 29
"We’ve all been working to get back towards closer to normal is great," coach Jeff Blashill said. "To be in a spot where we can have a normal schedule is great. I think to be able to see more than the divisional teams is a great thing."
Red Wings 2021-22 schedule
October
14 Thu. TAMPA BAY Little Caesars Arena
16 Sat. VANCOUVER Little Caesars Arena
19 Tue. COLUMBUS Little Caesars Arena
21 Thu. CALGARY Little Caesars Arena
23 Sat. at Montreal Bell Centre
24 Sun. at Chicago United Center
27 Wed. at Washington Capital One Arena
29 Fri. FLORIDA Little Caesars Arena
30 Sat. at Toronto Scotiabank Arena
November
2 Tue. at Montreal Bell Centre
4 Thu. at Boston TD Garden
6 Sat. at Buffalo KeyBank Center
7 Sun. VEGAS Little Caesars Arena
9 Tue. EDMONTON Little Caesars Arena
11 Thu. WASHINGTON Little Caesars Arena
13 Sat. MONTREAL Little Caesars Arena
15 Mon. at Columbus Nationwide Arena
16 Tue. at Dallas American Airlines Center
18 Thu. at Vegas T-Mobile Arena
20 Sat. at Arizona Gila River Arena
24 Wed. ST. LOUIS Little Caesars Arena
27 Sat. BUFFALO Little Caesars Arena
30 Tue. at Boston TD Garden
December
1 Wed. SEATTLE Little Caesars Arena
4 Sat. N.Y. ISLANDERS Little Caesars Arena
7 Tue. NASHVILLE Little Caesars Arena
9 Thu. at St. Louis Enterprise Center
10 Fri. at Colorado Ball Arena
14 Tue. N.Y. ISLANDERS Little Caesars Arena
16 Thu. at Carolina PNC Arena
18 Sat. NEW JERSEY Little Caesars Arena
20 Mon. COLORADO Little Caesars Arena
23 Thu. at Minnesota Xcel Energy Center
27 Mon. at N.Y. Rangers Madison Square Garden
29 Wed. at N.Y. Islanders UBS Arena
31 Fri. WASHINGTON Little Caesars Arena
January
2 Sun. BOSTON Little Caesars Arena
4 Tue. SAN JOSE Little Caesars Arena
6 Thu. at Anaheim Honda Center
8 Sat. at Los Angeles Staples Center
11 Tue. at San Jose SAP Center
13 Thu. WINNIPEG Little Caesars Arena
15 Sat. BUFFALO Little Caesars Arena
17 Mon. at Buffalo KeyBank Center
18 Tue. at Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center
21 Fri. DALLAS Little Caesars Arena
22 Sat. at Nashville Bridgestone Arena
26 Wed. CHICAGO Little Caesars Arena
28 Fri. at Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena
29 Sat. TORONTO Little Caesars Arena
31 Mon. ANAHEIM Little Caesars Arena
February
2 Wed. LOS ANGELES Little Caesars Arena
23 Wed. PHILADELPHIA Little Caesars Arena
26 Sat. at Toronto Scotiabank Arena
March
1 Tue. CAROLINA Little Caesars Arena
4 Fri. at Tampa Bay Amalie Arena
5 Sat. at Florida BB&T Center
8 Tue. ARIZONA Little Caesars Arena
10 Thu. MINNESOTA Little Caesars Arena
12 Sat. at Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome
15 Tue. at Edmonton Rogers Place
17 Thu. at Vancouver Rogers Arena
19 Sat. at Seattle Climate Pledge Arena
22 Tue. PHILADELPHIA Little Caesars Arena
26 Sat. TAMPA BAY Little Caesars Arena
27 Sun. at Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena
30 Wed. N.Y. RANGERS Little Caesars Arena
April
1 Fri. OTTAWA Little Caesars Arena
3 Sun. at Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre
5 Tue. BOSTON Little Caesars Arena
6 Wed. at Winnipeg Canada Life Centre
9 Sat. COLUMBUS Little Caesars Arena
12 Tue. OTTAWA Little Caesars Arena
14 Thu. at Carolina PNC Arena
16 Sat. at N.Y. Rangers Madison Square Garden
17 Sun. FLORIDA Little Caesars Arena
19 Tue. at Tampa Bay Amalie Arena
21 Thu. at Florida BB&T Center
23 Sat. PITTSBURGH Little Caesars Arena
24 Sun. at New Jersey Prudential Center
26 Tue. TORONTO Little Caesars Arena
29 Fri. at New Jersey Prudential Center
Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames. Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter. Her book, The Big 50: The Detroit Red Wings is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings' 2021-22 schedule: 82-game slate returns