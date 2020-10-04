Detroit Red Wings' 2020 NHL draft spots have produced plenty of talent

The Detroit Red Wings enter this year’s NHL draft with a hefty 10 picks spread over two days, starting with the No. 4 overall pick on Tuesday night.

Realistically, if just two or three of those draftees after the first round end up contributing at the NHL level, it’ll have been a successful draft for general manager Steve Yzerman and his front office.

But what if they really hit it out of the park — or, in hockey terms, what if they really fill up the net? Yzerman went No. 4 himself back in 1983, and that worked out, uh, pretty well.

While it’s impossible to predict that level of success for this year’s No. 4 pick — no pressure, fellas! — it might be instructive to look at the best player taken by any NHL team at each of the Red Wings’ draft spots this season, with an eye on the absolute best-case scenario in each round.

Let’s start at the top with …

No. 4: F Steve Yzerman

What, you thought we were picking Lanny McDonald (with no offense to the Hall of Famer or his epic mustache)? No, we’ll go with The Captain, who, you may have heard, spent all 22 NHL seasons with the Red Wings and amassed 692 goals, 1,063 assists and three Stanley Cup. Oddly enough, though, Yzerman isn’t the top No. 4 pick in goals or assists; Mike Gartner, the Washington Capitals’ pick in '79, finished with 708 goals, and Ron Francis, picked by the Whalers in 1981, had 1,249 assists. Still, Stevie Y was No. 2 in both categories, which is good enough for us.

Active: You could build an All-Star-caliber squad with No. 4 picks still playing in 2020 (with one caveat). At forward, you’d have Mitch Marner (2015, Maple Leafs), Andrew Ladd (2004, Hurricanes) and Nicklas Backstrom (2006, Capitals). At defense, pick two from the trio of Alex Pietrangelo (2008, Blues), Cale Makar (2017, Avalanche) and Seth Jones (2013, Predators). We have to cheat a little at goalie, though; Roberto Luongo (1997, Islanders) is the only netminder ever taken at No. 4, and he hung up his pads in 2019 after 19 seasons.

No. 32: D Eric Weinrich

With the No. 1 pick of Day 2 (and also the final time No. 32 is a second-rounder, as the NHL will be at 32 teams for the 2021 draft as Seattle enters the league), the Wings will be hoping to do better than their 2009 pick, Landon Ferraro, who finished with seven goals and five assists in 77 career NHL appearances.

If their pick ended up with a career like Weinrich’s, well, they could do worse. Taken by the Devils in 1985, the Maine product spent 17 years in the NHL, playing for eight teams. Weinrich, a stay-at-home defenseman, never scored more than seven goals in a season, but had just five seasons with a negative plus/minus and finished with 70 goals and 318 assists in 1,157 games.

Oh, and whoever the Wings take, keep an eye on them for future coaching opportunities; current Devils coach Lindy Ruff (1979, Sabres) and Sharks coach Bob Boughner (1989, Red Wings) each went 32nd overall.

Active: Forward Christian Fischer has 35 goals and 28 assists in Arizona since the Coyotes drafted him in 2015.

No. 45: F Patrice Bergeron

