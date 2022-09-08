Detroit Red Wings will have 11 games on national TV in 2022-23

Detroit Red Wings fans who enjoy Bally Sports Detroit’s Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond on local broadcasts are in for a tough 2022-23 season, as Turner Sports and ESPN announced their national NHL schedules on Wednesday.

The Wings will have 11 of their 82 games this season telecast exclusively on either TNT, ESPN, ESPN+ or ABC, beginning in October with a visit form the Anaheim Ducks. Only one of the Wings’ 11 national games will be shown on ESPN+, the cable giant’s online-only streaming service: a Dec. 8 visit to Florida to take on the Panthers, the defending Presidents’ Trophy winners.

TNT, which carries games for most of the season on Tuesday and Wednesday night before picking up some Sunday games late in the season, will feature six Wings games, including two Original Six matchups: a March 8 visit by the Chicago Blackhawks and a March 12 visit from the Boston Bruins.

Red Wings center Dylan Larkin tries a backhanded shot against Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta during the second period of the Wings' 4-3 overtime win on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena.

ABC and ESPN, meanwhile, will have five games: two on ESPN, two on ABC and the Panthers game in December. That includes another Original Six matchup as Auston Matthews, the reigning Hart Trophy winner who led the NHL with 60 goals, brings his Toronto Maple Leafs to Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 12.

The Wings have an Original Six home-and-home scheduled for March 11-12 against the Bruins, but Daniels and Redmond will get the entire weekend off. The Saturday afternoon game in Boston will air on ABC, followed by Sunday afternoon’s tilt at LCA on TNT.

Finally, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ visit to Detroit — a rematch of the 2008-09 Stanley Cup finals — on April 8 will close out ABC’s regular-season slate as the final game of a tripleheader. (Game 1: St. Louis at Minnesota, followed by Vegas at Dallas.)

The Red Wings are considered a fringe playoff contender despite their 32-40-10 record in 2021-22. The team was just six points out of a wild-card spot in mid-February before collapsing down the stretch. General manager Steve Yzerman parted ways with coach Jeff Blashill, bringing in former Tampa Bay assistant Derek Lalonde to replace him. Yzerman was also active in the offseason, with multiple multi-year contracts handed out in free agency plus a trade for goalie Ville Husso. The big signing: former Michigan standout Andrew Copp, who had 21 goals and 32 assists before inking a five-year, $28.125 million deal.

Red Wings’ full national TV schedule

Oct. 23: Anaheim Ducks, ESPN.

Nov. 30: vs. Buffalo Sabres, TNT.

Dec. 8: at Florida Panthers, ESPN+.

Dec. 14: at Minnesota Wild, TNT.

Dec. 28: at Pittsburgh Penguins, TNT.

Jan. 4: New Jersey Devils, TNT.

Jan. 12: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, ESPN.

March 8: Chicago Blackhawks, TNT.

March 11: at Boston Bruins, ABC.

March 12: Boston Bruins, TNT.

April 8: Pittsburgh Penguins, ABC.

