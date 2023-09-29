Detroit radio host loses it after Butch Jones suggested for Michigan State job

Michigan State football's coaching search is in full swing, with fans throwing out nearly any and all potential names for the next Spartans coach to replace Mel Tucker.

One of the names includes former Tennessee football coach Butch Jones, who sparked a hilarious reaction from Detroit-based radio host Mike Valenti in a segment last week on WXYT-FM 97.1.

After a caller recommended Jones for the job, Valenti ripped off his headset, banged his head with his water bottle, chucked it offscreen and began to rant:

"Butch Jones is going to get fired at Arkansas State!" Valenti screamed back to the caller. "He cried on the sidelines two weeks ago. They lost 73-0. ... (Lawrence Technological University) wouldn't hire Butch Jones.

"Butch Jones is (bleep)," Valenti, a Michigan State alum, concluded in a spiel that went viral Friday.

WARNING: Some language in this video may not suitable for readers of all ages.

A caller brings up Butch for the MSU job 😂pic.twitter.com/sDW86JUKEG — gmannVOLS (@gmannVOLS) September 29, 2023

Jones' tenure with the Vols ended after a 50-17 loss to Missouri in 2017, the program's worst against an unranked opponent. Tennessee went 4-6 with an 0-6 SEC record under Jones in 2017 — undoing the progress he'd made in the previous four seasons at UT — before he was fired and replaced by interim head coach Brady Hoke for the final two games. Jones finished 34-27 at Tennessee.

Jones was hired by Arkansas State in 2021 after multiple seasons on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama. In Jones' three seasons as head coach, the Red Wolves have a 7-21 record, including just three wins in Sun Belt Conference play. Arkansas State opened its season with a 73-0 loss at Oklahoma before falling 37-3 to Memphis at home.

Jones has a 91-75 career record, including stops at Central Michigan and Cincinnati before arriving at Tennessee.

Michigan State fired Tucker for cause on Wednesday amid allegations of sexual misconduct during a phone call with Brenda Tracy, a sexual assault victims rights advocate and rape survivor who visited the Spartans' football team multiple times.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Mike Valenti loses it after Butch Jones named for Michigan State job